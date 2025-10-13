The 2025 Texas A&M football team has gotten an incredible start to the 205 season. They are ranked fourth in the country and undefeated with a 6-0 record, and they are playing great in the SEC. Despite the hot start, the Aggies got bad news this past weekend after their star running back, Le'Veon Moss, injured his leg in their win over Florida. However, it's not expected to be season-ending.

The initial injury looked much worse than the first round of tests for Le'Veon Moss. Still, there is a lot of optimism that the running back didn’t suffer a second consecutive season-ending injury after tearing his MCL and ACL in 2024. According to On3's Pete Nakos, tests remain ongoing, but this initial round gave the most hope for Moss coming back sooner than later to help the Aggies compete for an SEC and national title.

Before his injury, Moss had five carries for 46 yards and a touchdown before falling in pain after injuring his ankle. It seemed like it got worse when a Florida defender grabbed Moss from behind and dropped his weight onto the running back’s ankle. After the play, Moss needed help from the Texas A&M training staff to walk off the field.

Le'Veon Moss has been an anchor for the Aggies on offense and has been highly reliable. He has 389 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 70 carries. Depending on how long Moss is out, the Aggies will move to a more running back-by-committee approach.

That depth includes Rueben Owens and Jamarion Morrow, and then Amari Daniels and EJ Smith remain viable options in the rotation.

The good news is that their next immediate test is against Arkansas, and the Razorbacks have struggled to find consistency on defense this season. The bigger key will be how the Aggies manage Moss's loss moving forward this season. They have games against LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas remaining, and if they have Moss available, it will only improve their chances of winning those games.

Marcel Reed has been excellent under center, and the passing game has been one of the highlights this year, thanks to Reed connecting with Mario Craver and KC Concepcion to create a dynamic duo in the receiving corps. The defense has also emerged as a great unit this season, thanks to it being Mike Elko's bread and butter.