After another statement-making performance in Week 9 with a 49-25 win over LSU, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed firmly believes he is leading the best team in college football and does not care about anyone who disagrees.

The Aggies entered Week 9 with an undefeated record and improved to 8-0 with its 24-point victory over the No. 20-ranked Tigers. The win establishes Texas A&M atop the SEC standings, but Reed knows there are still doubters who do not believe they are the best team in the conference. He just does not care.

“I mean, if they want to believe we're real, they can,” Reed said after the win, via On3 Sports. “If they don't, that's not my problem, but I know we're real, and then everybody in that locker room knows we're real. We're just going to keep doing what we're doing.”

Texas A&M is not a team fans are quick to consider the best in the SEC when Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss are all thriving. Yet, only one team in the league still boasts an undefeated record with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Aggies have yet to face any of the aforementioned powerhouses, allowing some to view them as an untested program. Their early win over Notre Dame has aged well, but recent victories over Florida and LSU are not as impressive as anticipated in the preseason.

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M remain atop SEC entering bye week

Since narrowly escaping past Auburn in Week 4, Texas A&M has been operating on cruise control. The Aggies have scored at least 30 points in their last four games and have surpassed 40 in five of their nine games.

Although Texas A&M has benefited from timely matchups — three of its last four opponents faced them coming off a loss — it is difficult to dispute it as the best offensive team in college football. The Aggies' defense leaves a lot to be desired — an unexpected outcome for a Mike Elko-led team —but no team in the country has been as consistent at reaching the end zone.

However, despite their dominance, Texas A&M is unlikely to move up in the Week 10 AP college football rankings. The Aggies still have only two ranked wins this year, which makes it difficult to justify moving them above either Ohio State or Indiana.

After a Week 10 bye, Texas A&M returns in another marquee matchup on the road against Missouri. They go on to face unranked South Carolina and Samford before ending the year against in-state rival Texas.