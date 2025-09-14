Texas A&M football got a huge win on Saturday night, defeating Notre Dame in South Bend. The Aggies scored a touchdown with just seconds left to win, 41-40. That didn't mean that Aggies head coach Mike Elko was always a happy camper, though.

Elko was seen on the sideline throwing a chair at one point, due to his frustrations with his defense. The dramatic moment came in the first half with Texas A&M trailing, 14-7.

After a Notre Dame touchdown, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko tossed a chair while yelling at his defense. Noah Eagle: That chair, we're gonna have to check on. Because the well-being doesn't appear to be super high. pic.twitter.com/ebwLITWkx9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The broadcast team made a joke about the chair, following Elko's epic throw.

“That chair, we're gonna have to check on. Because the well-being doesn't appear to be super high,” Noah Eagle said, per Awful Announcing.

The loss dropped Notre Dame to 0-2 on the season, and essentially killed their hopes to reach the College Football Playoff. Texas A&M gained 488 total yards of offense in the contest. The Aggies are now 3-0 on the season, and look like a contender to win the SEC.

Texas A&M came back to defeat Notre Dame in a thriller

The Aggies struggled in the first half. Elko's squad got behind by a 17-7 score early in the second quarter. That was about the time that Elko threw the chair.

While the team took a four-point lead to the locker room at halftime, Texas A&M once again fell behind in the second half. This epic chess match ended in an Aggies touchdown with just 13 seconds left to play.

The season is now on a knife's edge for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish, who got the endorsement of Nick Saban before the game, must win out in order to even merit any College Football Playoff consideration. Notre Dame still has to play some tough competition, including USC, Arkansas and Pittsburgh. The Fighting Irish lost their season opener to Miami.

The Aggies get a week off before they open SEC play on September 27. Texas A&M football plays Auburn on that day.