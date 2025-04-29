The Texas football team had a lot of success during its first season in the SEC as the Longhorns made it to the SEC title game and the College Football Playoff. Texas suffered one loss during the regular season as it fell to Georgia, and the Longhorns lost to the Bulldogs again in the SEC title game. It was a good season, but head coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping that he can take this program to the next level in 2025. The college football transfer portal will be a useful tool.

In today's era, the college football transfer portal is crucial. Unless a team had a phenomenal season and is bringing back all of their starters, there is reason for every squad to go shopping during the offseason. There is a lot of experienced talent in the transfer portal, and it gives any team the opportunity to build something special ahead of the season.

The Texas football team ended up losing against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and the season ended there. The Longhorns put up a good fight against the eventual national champions, but the Buckeyes were too much to handle.

This offseason is the time for Texas to reload, and like most teams, the Longhorns did the majority of their transfer portal shopping during the winter cycle. However, with spring ball wrapped up, the team has a better idea of what their needs are. The Longhorns have already done a job of filling in those areas, but if they are looking to add even more depth, there is still a lot of available talent in the portal. Here are a few guys that are worth checking out:

Hykeem Williams, WR, Florida State

Florida State transfer Hykeem Williams could be a good depth piece for the Texas football team. The Longhorns needed pass-catchers from the transfer portal, and they have done a good job bringing in good talent. Still, more depth is never a bad thing. Williams hauled in 16 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown last season. He is currently the best available WR in the transfer portal. Williams has only played two years of college football, so he has a lot of room to grow and get better with more experience.

Keyan Burnett, TE, Arizona/Kansas

Keyan Burnett is another good pass-catcher that can five Texas some more depth on offense. He has spent the first three years of his career at Arizona, but he is technically transferring from Kansas. Burnett transferred to Kansas earlier in the offseason, but that stint did not last long as he is back in the transfer portal. He finished with 18 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown last year. That was a solid jump after just six combined receptions during his previous two years.

Kechaun Bennett, DL, Michigan

Kechaun Bennett recently entered the transfer portal after Michigan's spring game, and he could fit in well on the Texas football team. He didn't get a lot of significant playing time with the Wolverines, but Michigan has had one of the best defensive lines in college football in recent years, so it's not because of a lack of talent. Bennett has a lot of potential, and it was on display during Michigan's spring game a couple of weekends ago. He can be an impact player for a power four team once he starts to get more meaningful playing experience.

Transfer portal overview

One of the biggest parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and the festivities begin before the offseason actually starts. Teams that don't qualify for the postseason have entered their offseason when the portal first opens, but there are a lot of teams that still have bowl games/playoff games to play. The transfer portal opened up for the first time on December 9th, so it created some issues for players that want to transfer but still have a season going.

The transfer portal is a massive part of college football now, and there are definitely positives and negatives to it. One of the biggest issues that people have with it is the timing of the first window. It is open in early December so players can pick a new school and start the next semester there when January rolls around. However, it does create issues as we have seen players this past season on College Football Playoff teams have to miss out on the opportunity to participate in the CFP because of their transfer.

On the flip side, the transfer portal gives teams a chance to completely rebuild their squad in just one offseason. New head coaches can come in and bring in a lot of experienced players from the jump, and it can make for a quick turnaround. Any team has hope in the offseason because of the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opened up for the first time this season on December 9th and it stayed open until December 28th. This window is the main window where a lot of the action takes place, but the transfer portal is open during the spring as well.

From April 16th until April 25th, the transfer portal will be open. That way, players can go through spring ball and have a better idea of what their upcoming season will look like. If they aren’t satisfied, they can leave. We even sometimes see players that transferred in the first window transfer again in the second window, sometimes back to their original school.

The transfer portal is a crucial part of the offseason, and we will be hearing a lot about it from now until the end of the spring.