The Quinn Ewers era is over for the Texas football team, but the Longhorns might actually be in better hands now that their starting quarterback is going pro. It's typically difficult to replace a QB that is NFL-bound, but Texas is lucky to have one of the best QBs in college football ready to go as Ewers' replacement. Arch Manning has been with the Longhorns for two seasons, and he has patiently waited for it to be his turn to run the offense. His time is almost here.

Arch Manning has received significant playing time during his Texas football career as he is too good to keep off the field. He was the starter for the Longhorns while Quinn Ewers sat out with an injury, and he would occasionally come in even when Ewers was healthy. Manning has gotten a lot of good experience, and he is expected to be one of the best QBs in the country during the 2025 season.

Another expectation surrounding Manning is that he will go to the NFL after the 2025 season. He will be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, but this will be his first year as the starter at Texas. Don't be surprised if Manning ends up coming back for his senior season.

“We need to stop talking about Arch Manning like he’s definitely coming out next year,” Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said. “The family’s history indicates he won’t rush to the NFL. Evidence shows quarterbacks have a better shot in the league the more they play in college. And Arch himself waited his turn for two years at Texas, in an era when players routinely bolt at the first sign of having to spend time on the bench. I’d be surprised, in the end, if he winds up in the 2026 draft class.”

The amount of money that Manning is already making at Texas is another thing to take into consideration here. NIL money has been very kind to Manning, and that isn't going to change. A big reason why players do often rush to the NFL is to make more money, but that isn't as big of a concern for a player like Manning who is one of the highest-paid college athletes in the country.

Will Arch Manning be good enough to go to the NFL after this season? Probably. However, Albert Breer brings up a lot of good points. Manning has already spent two years in a backup role, and that says a lot about how patient of a player he is.