It has been a rough start to the 2025 college football season for Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who entered the year as the preseason Heisman favorite, and is now a mere afterthought in that same conversation. But, for as rough as the first half of the season has been, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson still believes there is time to turn it around.

Robinson, who is also a Texas alum, believes Manning still has the potential that fans and pundits initially saw in him. The third-year pro advised the young quarterback to “stay consistent” and trust in the growing support system he has around him.

“I would say just continue to stay consistent,” Robinson said on ‘The Rich Eisen Show.' “Stay consistent as much as possible. Don't listen to the media, 'cause the media can either steer you in the right direction or it'll tarnish you for your career. For him, always know that everybody has his back in that building. Coach Sark seems to have his back; everybody around him has his back.”

Manning seemed to turn a corner in Week 4, when he led Texas to a 55-0 rout of Sam Houston State. However, the team exited its bye week with a brutal 29-21 upset loss to Florida, which entered the game with a dismal 1-3 record. Manning threw two interceptions in the loss, his first game of the year with multiple turnovers.

Through five games, Manning has completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,151 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also carried the ball 43 times for 160 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson says Texas' struggles are not just on Arch Manning

Robinson added that Texas' early-season struggles are “not just” about Manning. The running back continues to keep a close eye on his alma mater and believes that the “whole team” has to “come together” in the coming weeks if they wish to have prolonged success.

“But it's not just him; it's the whole team. The whole offense has to come together. Especially this week, playing against Oklahoma. This is gonna be a really big game for not just Texas as a program, but those individual players; these are really big games for them… My advice for them is just put their head down, stay out of the outside noise and just go out on that field on Saturday and show everybody what they can do.”

With the annual Red River Rivalry looming in Week 7, Texas has no time to mourn its loss to Florida. Although Oklahoma enters the game undefeated, the Longhorns are undeniably in a must-win position, particularly with Sooners quarterback John Mateer still nursing a broken thumb.