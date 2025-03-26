Now that NFL free agency is settling down, all eyes are on the NFL Draft and how the prospects are shaping up in the weeks leading up to the league's biggest offseason event.

On Tuesday, Texas football held its Pro Day. All of the Longhorns' top prospects got to show out in front of NFL teams and scouts in an attempt to make a positive impression and raise their draft stock before late April. One of those top prospects is star cornerback Jahdae Barron, who won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2024 as the top defensive back in college football.

Barron had an impressive Pro Day at Texas, and he was feeling himself afterward. He made no mistake about who he thinks is the best cornerback in this draft, according to Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News.

“I almost definitely believe that I am CB 1. I’m so versatile, I can do a lot,” Barron said after his workout, per Watkins.

Barron had an excellent career at Texas, capping it off with his best football in his senior season. He picked off eight passes during his career, including five in 2024 to lead the SEC. Barron also finished his final year with 67 tackles and 11 pass breakups for the Texas defense.

Texas DB Jahdae Barron's versatility is a weapon

During his time at Texas, Jahdae Barron showed off many different skills that will make him a weapon at the NFL level. Whichever team drafts Barron is getting a versatile chess piece that can line up in multiple different spots on the defense.

Barron may be best utilized as a nickel due to his physicality and ability to help out in run support. He is big for the position and isn't afraid to stick his nose in there and stop the run. Any team will be able to rely on him on all three downs right away when he is drafted.

Barron also thrives in zone coverage out of the nickel, where he can use his eyes and his instincts to disrupt throwing lanes and pick off passes. He is a great zone defender who is disruptive to routes coming across his face, and has a great break on the ball to cause turnovers and break up throws.

Barron has the traits to play on the outside, and some teams may be optimistic about his chances on the outside after he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine. Texas didn't ask Barron to play a ton of man coverage, but that long speed suggests that he could be a force with his combination of size and athleticism.

Overall, Barron will likely start in the slot after getting drafted and should immediately be an asset for any defensive coordinator. The Thorpe winner was one of the best players in college football in 2024, and now he is looking forward to finding his first home in the pros.