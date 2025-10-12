Kevin Durant didn’t let the Red River Rivalry pass without a little extra shade. Durant, the Houston Rockets star and former Texas Longhorn, took to X after Texas’ 23-6 upset of the Oklahoma Sooners and dropped a short, savage line: “Goodbye Sooners. Ayo what is a sooner?” KD was just rubbing salt into the wounds of Oklahoma fans.

The Longhorns rallied in the second half, as Texas's stout defense stifled Oklahoma. A 75-yard punt return by Ryan Niblett also put the final stamp on the win. Oklahoma managed only two field goals and never reached the end zone. Texas’ performance snapped the momentum for the Sooners and gave the Longhorns a signature rivalry victory.

Durant’s digs carry extra weight because of his ties to the university. He played one season in Austin and has long maintained a public affinity for the program, so his post feels less like random trolling and more like a proud alum letting everyone know he's still repping his alma mater.

Texas made the big plays when it mattered, with star quarterback Arch Manning connecting on a key second-half touchdown with DeAndre Moore. He finished with 166 passing yards with zero interceptions while completing 21 of 27 throws without turning the ball over. Defensively, the Longhorns allowed just 258 total yards to the Sooners, with Malik Muhammad hauling in interceptions that killed Oklahoma drives. Niblett’s punt return touchdown sealed the deal for the Longhorns, who improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in SEC play.

Durant’s post isn’t the story of the game, but it’s the perfect postscript to a rivalry weekend. For Longhorns fans, it’s a sweet extra. For Sooners fans, it’s a reminder that a team that looked invincible until now was humbled by a Texas side just recovering from a major loss to Florida. Expect the trash talk to keep rolling until the next time these two meet.