The Texas football program is preparing for the Arch Manning era. The Longhorns are hoping to build a true contender around the quarterback. On Friday, it was reported that Texas landed a former Cal tight end in the college football transfer portal, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Former Cal TE Jack Endries has signed with Texas, per an ESPN source. He was Cal’s leading receiver last year and considered a top portal tight end. This position was a need for Texas, and they’ve addressed it with a productive veteran,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Texas football is looking to compete at a high level next season. Jack Endries gives the Longhorns another reliable tight end who should help to fill a void in the offense.

He spent the first two seasons of his college football career at Cal. In 2023, Endries recorded 35 receptions for 408 yards and two touchdowns. Endries took a step forward in the 2024 campaign, finishing the season with 56 catches for 623 yards and two touchdowns. Endries provides Manning with another quality option for the offensive attack.

With Quinn Ewers set to enter the NFL, Manning is poised to get his opportunity. He was one of the top QB prospects coming out of high school, but Manning hasn't yet received a chance to make a truly significant impact at the college football level. That is set to change in 2025, however.

With Manning leading the way — assuming he lives up to the expectations — this Texas football team could make some serious noise moving forward. They have been a playoff contender in recent seasons, but the Longhorns will be thinking about a national championship during the upcoming campaign.

There is unquestionably a number of talented teams that will challenge the Longhorns next season. Nevertheless, there will be plenty of excitement surrounding the 2025-26 Texas Longhorns.