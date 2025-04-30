Quantcast

The bonkers amount the Texas Longhorns will spend on 2025 roster

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are going all out for next season's roster.

By

Benedetto Vitale

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are preparing for the 2025 season as the program continues building its roster. Thanks to the NIL and transfer portal era, the team has the opportunity to build an amazing team for a potential title run yet again. But exactly how much is Texas spending on its roster?

The Longhorns are going to spend anywhere between $35 million to $40 million, according to Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle. Texas has acquired 10 players through the transfer portal and is expected to add more well before the start of next season.

“With the addition of 10 football players out of the transfer portal and probably one or two more on the way, the budget for next season's Texas roster has grown as well. It currently sits somewhere ‘between $35 million and $40 million,' which counts the likely revenue-sharing allotment expected to be $20.5 million as well as payouts through the Texas One Fund, a connected source tells the Houston Chronicle.”

The most notable pickups this offseason are former four-star defensive linemen Maraad Watson, Cole Brevard, and Travis Shaw. Watson is transferring out of Stanford, while Brevard is leaving Purdue, and Shaw is stepping away from North Carolina.

Reports indicate that Texas quarterback Arch Manning is the highest paid player on the roster. It can't come as much of a surprise, however, unlike many of his teammates, none of the money he's making is coming from the program. Instead, the 21-year-old quarterback is earning his NIL money via endorsement deals he and his family have sought after.

“Quarterback Arch Manning is ‘by far the highest-paid Texas player,' as expected, but doesn't take a dime from the school. He and his family acquired all his deals on their own, ‘with no help from the school.'

However, paying a roster between $35 million to $40 million may be more of a short-term thing for Texas. Bohls reports that Texas's athletic director, Chris Del Conte, plans to eventually “phase out” the collective and move to a revenue-sharing system by next offseason.

“This also figures to be a one-time exorbitant expense because athletic director Chris Del Conte and others have said the school plans to phase out its collective in favor of the revenue-sharing via the House settlement and with the move to name, image, and likeness payouts through corporations. ‘It's just unsustainable,' the source said of the high payouts. ‘The next season after this year, the whole world will be back to reality.'”

Benedetto Vitale has nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, with expertise in covering the NFL, NCAA Football, NBA, and UFC. The Oregon alumni resides in Greenville, South Carolina, and has previous bylines at BroBible.

Arch ManningCollege Football Transfer PortalSteve SarkisianTexas Football