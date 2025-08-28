UCLA football grabbed national attention by implementing strict media access ahead of 2025. Which even involved head coach DeShaun Foster limiting player interviews. But incoming quarterback Nico Iamaleava spoke with media reps Wednesday, as rules clearly became laxed.

And on Iamaleava's end, he revealed his biggest test amid the late arrival to Westwood.

The former Tennessee quarterback is back home following his much-discussed Volunteers departure. He's seeking rejuvenation in playing near his hometown. But that involves burying what happened in Knoxville. Which includes him getting on the same page with his new teammates.

“It’s important, man – just the guys getting to know me,” Iamaleava said via Benjamin Royer of the OC Register. “I’m a new guy coming in, and in a short amount of time, I think them getting to know me, my leadership style, and how I lead the team has been great.”

Nico Iamaleava ready to lead UCLA

The Downey native is one of the more intriguing newcomers for the Bruins this fall. He also joins brother Madden in Westwood.

Iamaleava is undergoing a learning curve. He's attempting to absorb the offense and understand his teammates. That's where “extra work” enters the picture for him.

“If I miss a throw in practice, you know, I gotta rep that at least five times after,” Iamaleava explained. “I think just getting extra work in with the guys is always a good thing, and making sure we’re on the same page.”

Offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri gets the chance to unleash him. Suneri worked with a transfer before — Kurtis Rourke when he left Ohio University for Indiana. Rourke and the Hoosiers charged their way into the College Football Playoffs in surprise fashion.

Iamaleava is winning over the Bruins, per 247Sports insider Matt Zenitz. He'll soon work with an experienced wide receiver room featuring senior Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, junior Rico Flores Jr. and sophomore Kwazi Gilmer. Mikey Matthews (Cal) and Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas) join the QB as part of the College Football Transfer Portal class at UCLA.

UCLA gets a familiar face out the gate Saturday. Former conference foe Utah pulls into the Rose Bowl in a matchup of past Pac-12 rivals. But is now a non-conference contest against a Big 12 opponent for the Bruins.