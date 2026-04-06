Names come from all different types of places, and USC Trojans football star Bishop Fitzgerald revealed that his name stems from a movie that the late Tupac Shakur starred in.

During an interview with Good Morning Football (via Kyle Brandt's X, formerly Twitter, account), Fitzgerald revealed that he was named after Tupac's character in Juice, Roland Bishop.

However, despite this, he has never seen the movie that inspired his name. Fitzgerald told Good Morning Football that he has yet to see Juice. Perhaps he should try to watch it before potentially going to the NFL.

Juice follows the lives of four Black youths growing up in Harlem. Ernest R. Dickerson, who had shot some of Spike Lee's iconic movies, such as She's Gotta Have It, Do the Right Thing, and Malcolm X, directed Juice. He also co-wrote the script alongside Gerard Brown.

Bishop Fitzgerald's football career at USC

Currently, Fitzgerald is preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft. He could potentially be drafted by one of the 32 teams in the NFL at the Draft, which begins on Apr. 23.

Fitzgerald bounced around schools before making a name for himself at USC. After playing high school football in Woodbridge, Virginia, he started his career playing at Coffeyville Community College from 2021 to 2022.

After two seasons there, he transferred to NC State University. He remained part of the Wolfpack until 2024 before transferring to USC.

In his lone season with the Trojans, Fitzgerald was named Consensus All-American and First-team All-Big Ten. Suffice it to say, this was his breakout year.

He logged a career-high in most statistical categories. Fitzgerald had 51 total tackles (34 solo and 17 assists) and had three pass deflections. He also intercepted a career-high five passes, returning them for 86 yards and scoring the only touchdown of his collegiate career. Additionally, Fitzgerald had a sack.