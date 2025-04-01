West Virginia football head coach Rich Rodriguez isn't afraid to share his opinion. After all, Rodriguez shared that he'll be joining the Pat McAfee Show throughout the 2025 season.

Regardless, the former Mountaineers head coach is taking another stab at his previous school.

Like many schools and coaches, they haven't been a big fan of the transfer portal. It kicked off after the conclusion of the regular college football season.

Still, Rodriguez made an interesting point that many college coaches around the country empathize with.

“It kind of sucks we have to do so much roster movement, management in April,” Rodriguez said. “It's kind of a new thing in college football, and it's not smart. It's not right, it's not organized correctly.”

The Mountaineers went 6-7 in Big 12 in the 2024 season. While the conference was evenly stacked, they were a letdown. When West Virginia football fired Neal Brown, they searched for their next head coach.

They played against Memphis in the Frisco Bowl and ended up losing that game. Lo and behold, West Virginia football found Rodriguez and brought him back once again.

Rich Rodriguez speaks facts about West Virginia Football

The Mountaineers are not the first team to speak out about the transfer portal. As a result, plenty of teams have refused to have a spring game due to transfer portal rules.

Furthermore, players have left their College Football Playoff teams amid a run for the transfer portal. It doesn't seem fair for teammates and coaches to deal with.

At the same time, Rodriguez has a unique style. He isn't a fan of distractions or things that would limit his squad. Most recently, Rodriguez spoke out about West Virginia football having TikTok.

He claimed it was a distraction and almost made the players look soft. Funny enough, Heisman winner Travis Hunter and runner-up Ashton Jeanty have both been on the app. They've made dances, all while being at the top of their respective positions.

Either way, Rodriguez's claim about the transfer portal is another loophole in the NCAA's plan. Unless if changes come courtesy of the board of directors, more of the same will happen.

Also, this might be a way for the Mountaineers to be introduced to the transfer portal. Likely, players will leave mid-season and throw a wrench into his plans.

At the end of the day, his complaints aren't the first, and certainly won't be the last. For West Virginia football, all they can hope for is to establish some winning ways that Rodriguez once implemented.