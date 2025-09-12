Coming off a lopsided loss to Oklahoma, fans are already beginning to panic about Michigan's 2025 college football season outlook. Those overreactions were reflected in the Week 3 AP college football rankings update that had the Wolverines drop from No. 15 to No. 23.

Michigan's lackluster performance certainly proved that it is far from national title contention, and likely not the 15th-best team in the country. However, the season is far from over, and the Wolverines are still a work in progress.

Most teams remain incomplete after just two games, but Michigan is in a unique situation. Not only do they have five new offensive starters under first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, but the group follows the commands of 18-year-old Bryce Underwood. Coaches have raved about the star freshman all offseason, but the prodigy still just celebrated his 18th birthday in August.

Underwood showed out in his Week 1 debut, but could not have been in a worse position in Week 2. Less than one month after becoming a legalized adult, Underwood made his first career road start in a prime-time game in enemy territory against one of the best defensive coaches in college football. He also led Michigan into battle without tight end Marlin Klein, who was his leading receiver against New Mexico.

Considering that Michigan's defense was also shorthanded without star linebacker Jaishawn Barham in the first half, the loss was almost expected. Facing Brent Venables, John Mateer and a much-improved Oklahoma team in Week 2 is a difficult task on its own without the additional hurdles the Wolverines had to overcome.

Regardless of the extenuating factors, no loss is excusable, and Michigan did not leave Norman without its concerns. The play-calling was highly questionable, and the inexperienced secondary struggled to contain Mateer in the passing game.

However, loss should not have dropped the Wolverines down to No. 23. By the end of the season, Michigan will prove that its demotion in the Week 3 college football rankings was an overreaction.

Michigan has yet to reach its final form

There is no doubting that Michigan's performance against Oklahoma was underwhelming. The Wolverines repeatedly ran into a wall behind a shoddy offensive line and did not open up their passing game until the fourth quarter.

Yet, despite all the flaws, the Wolverines still have a lot of positives to take away from their performance. Despite only rising to No. 13 in the Week 3 college football rankings, Oklahoma is a bona fide top-10 team, and Michigan won the second half 13-10. Underwood was under duress all night but still showed impressive poise down the stretch.

His numbers were not as good, but Underwood was arguably better in Week 2 than he was in Week 1. Given the circumstances and level of competition, fans have to be impressed with what the freshman has been able to accomplish thus far.

Even without head coach Sherrone Moore, expect Underwood to continue progressing in Week 3. Michigan returns home to face Central Michigan, which is certainly no pushover. The Chippewas upset San Jose State in Week 1 and gave Pittsburgh a scare in Week 2. They are also not an elite defense like Oklahoma.

Article Continues Below

The inexperience on Michigan's roster goes beyond just Underwood. The Wolverines have two new offensive linemen and just six returning starters on defense. This is a team that needs reps, making the Central Michigan matchup crucial for their development.

It might not happen in Week 3, but Michigan is also getting healthier. Safety Rod Moore, who missed the entire 2024 season, continues to inch closer to his return. The team also expects to get Klein back in Week 3 after listing him as questionable against Oklahoma.

For a team like Michigan still seeking its identity, the bounce-back opportunity Week 3 provides will be telling. The public might be down on them after the Week 2 loss, but the Wolverines can still compete in the Big Ten.

Michigan's manageable 2025 schedule

As brutal as the Oklahoma game was, that was one of the toughest games on Michigan's 2025 schedule. With it out of the way, the Wolverines do not have another ranked opponent on the books until facing Ohio State at the end of the regular season.

Michigan does have two tough matchups in the next five weeks with road games against Nebraska and USC. Both are crucial for the Wolverines' Big Ten title hopes. The Nebraska meeting will be particularly interesting, considering it will be the team's final week without Moore. However, aside from those matchups, the schedule is relatively forgiving.

The Wolverines avoid Penn State, Illinois, Oregon and Indiana in the regular season. They have to face in-state rival Michigan State on the road, but otherwise draw favorable matchups with Wisconsin, Central Michigan, Washington and Purdue at the Big House. Michigan ends the year with road contests against Northwestern and Maryland before returning home for the biggest game of the college football season against Ohio State.

All teams hope to improve as the season progresses, but Michigan appears destined for that trajectory more than most. Should their growth continue, the Wolverines could realistically end with a nine or 10-win season that would have them in the top 15 and flirting with a playoff spot.

Barring a major upset, the Wolverines' current No. 23 ranking might be their lowest of the entire year. Michigan might not have been ready for Oklahoma in Week 2, but it will end up proving that its Week 3 AP college football rankings placement is a bit too low.