Fresh off a season opening 17-0 shoutout win over Miami (OH) in their Week 0 matchup, the Wisconsin football program will look continue that trend during their game against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. During their opening win, the Wisconsin football team did receive a bit of a scare involving starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. However, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel on X (formerly Twitter), Edwards Jr. is week-to-week with a sprained knee.

Sources: Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards had a clean MRI today and his status is week-to-week, which eliminated the worst fears after leaving the opener with a non-contact injury. He sprained his knee against Miami University and a precise timetable for return isn’t known. pic.twitter.com/nRG5hZrhZs — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's likely that Edwards Jr. misses the Middle Tennessee game but hopefully be back in time for Badgers' massive clash at Alabama on September 13th. However, the lack of a precise timetable could mean he'll be out longer than that. As long as Edwards Jr. is out, fellow transfer Danny O'Neil will pilot offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' scheme. This is Grimes' first season in Madison, as he looks to assist head coach Luke Fickell turn around a disappointing tenure thus far. Can O'Neil keep the Wisconsin football program afloat, or will the offense flounder without Edwards Jr.?

Wisconsin football offense looks to rebound in 2025

After a 7-6 debut with the Wisconsin football program in 2023, year two was a backslide for Fickell and his coaching staff. The Badgers stumbled to 5-7, largely due to an ineffective offense. Former offensive coordinator Phil Longo was let go and replaced by Grimes. The quarterback room was remade as well, with Edwards Jr. (from fellow Big Ten school Maryland) and O'Neil (via San Diego State) arriving via the portal.

Now, Grimes and the Wisconsin football offense will see how O'Neil can do running the offense. The matchup against Middle Tennessee should be a good tune-up for the sophomore quarterback. He played well in relief of Edwards Jr. in the opener after the senior came off the field with his knee injury. Will that trend continue through Saturday's game as the Wisconsin football team also prepares for Alabama? If so, the Badgers will have a better chance in Tuscaloosa in two weeks' time.