Three United States senators released a discussion draft that hopes to create a federal law for Name, Image and Likeness in college sports. The legislation would set a national standard for how NCAA athletes can earn money, in addition to giving college players better health care and benefits.

The NIL draft is a bipartisan proposal, led by a pair of Democrats and one Republican. Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) have joined forces as there are more calls for Congress to help regulate the way NCAA athletes earn money through NIL deals. NCAA athletes currently are governed by different NIL rules, depending on which state they attend school.

“This bipartisan proposal represents a major step forward, and I’m grateful for the partnership with Senators Blumenthal and Moran,” Booker said in a statement. “It would make college athletics fairer, safer, and more just, and empower more young people to succeed in sports and beyond.”

Blumenthal told Yahoo Sports that the legislation is a “milestone step forward” for NCAA athletes.

“It is no secret that college athletics have grown into an increasingly profitable, billion-dollar industry,” Moran said. “However the rules surrounding athlete compensation have not been modernized.”

The proposal includes creating a medical trust fund for sports-related injuries. It states that college athletes should be able to maintain their eligibility if they declare for a draft and choose to return to school to continue their NCAA career.

It also calls for more transparency from athletic departments regarding their revenue and expenses.