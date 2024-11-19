The athletic director at Hawaii is out. Craig Angelos is being dismissed from the school effective December 1, per Action Network. It is a somewhat puzzling move, as Hawaii's outgoing AD negotiated the school's recent move to the Mountain West Conference.

Hawaii is also about to lose their president. President David Lassner is leaving the school and made the change with no reasons given, per the outlet. Angelos had been on the job for only 18 months.

Hawaii's move into the Mountain West is expected to save the school as much as $1 million a year in travel costs. The Rainbow Warriors football team is currently 4-7 in the conference, with a 2-4 conference mark. Hawaii basketball is 4-0 on the season and plays in the Big West.

Conference realignment is causing lots of changes in the Mountain West

The Mountain West is the latest victim of conference realignment. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the league to join the Pac-12. Those schools will start competing in the Pac in 2026, along with Gonzaga in basketball. The Mountain West's addition of Hawaii is helping the league stay afloat, but it is expected to struggle moving forward.

UNLV decided to stay in the league, which also helped the conference's fortunes. The Mountain West is expected to have to spend millions though in legal fees, as the Pac-12 and Mountain West are headed to court over a disagreement about exit fees. It is something to be expected in the world of conference realignment.

This season, Boise State is the crown jewel of the league in football. Boise State is 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference. The Broncos have one of the most exciting players in college football, in running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is a possible Heisman Trophy candidate.

Hawaii football next plays New Mexico on November 30. It will be their final game of the season, as the team is assured a losing record.