Matt Rhule is getting a lot of credit from athletic director Trev Alberts.

Matt Rhule just finished up his first season with the Nebraska football team, and while it wasn't a great year for the Cornhuskers, there is still hope among the fan base. Nebraska ended up finishing with a 5-7 (3-6) record and the Cornhuskers were not able to end their bowl game drought. They at one point won five out of six games to improve their record to 5-3, but four straight losses to end the year kept Nebraska out of bowl season.

When Matt Rhule took over, he knew that he had a lot of work to do to get this program back where it belongs. While that is still the case, it looks like he is doing a good job with Nebraska football, and he did make one of his biggest moves since becoming head coach very recently. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola is one of the best players in the 2024 recruiting class, and Rhule and his staff just flipped him from Georgia. He is now coming to play for the Cornhuskers.

This is a huge pickup for Rhule and Nebraska. This is the kind of pickup that shows that Rhule is the right guy for the job, and he received a lot of praise from Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts after the move.

“I just can’t say enough about what Coach Rhule and his staff have done,” Trev Alberts said, according to an article from On3. “We talked about this when we hired Coach Rhule: we were really looking for a leader that had the understanding and the ability to create the apparatus around football. Obviously, the full-time assistant coaches are really, really important. But, just like our staff, there are all kinds of people associated with football – names that probably many Husker fans have no idea who they are. Just their organizational structure and their work, these things don’t just happen, right? You don’t get the types of players that are coming to Nebraska that just show up. It doesn’t just happen.”

So far, Rhule and the Nebraska football team have had a good offseason in terms of getting this team ready for the future. Alberts is excited about where this program is headed.

“I’m really excited for them,” Alberts continued. “I’m excited for our football program. You can sort of feel an energy and tangible momentum. We’ve got to be a little bit careful – you don’t want to put a bunch of pressure on young people that have never had a chance to be at this level. But I’ll tell you what, the acquisition and retention of talent are really, really important in athletics, especially in college football.Our chaos has been pretty limited, and I really think that speaks to what Coach Rhule and his coaches h ave built. Young men want to be a part of our football program, and that’s pretty cool.”

The Nebraska football program is trending in the right direction. The next step for this team is getting to a bowl game in 2024, and then they can start focusing on competing for conference championships. It's a slow build, but Rhule can get the Cornhuskers to a good place.