Nebraska's 2023 campaign didn't get off to a great start in Week 1 with a 13-10 loss to Minnesota, and things aren't going much better in Week 2 against Colorado. The Cornhuskers have struggled to move the ball on offense for much of the day, and the main culprit for their struggles here has been quarterback Jeff Sims.

Sims wasn't all that impressive against Minnesota, throwing three interceptions on the day, and his turnover woes continued against Colorado, as he lost two fumbles and threw another interception in the first half of the game. It's safe to say that fans aren't pleased with Sims' performance, which has led them to begin wishing for their 2022 starter in Casey Thompson to come back to Nebraska.

Re: Casey Thompson vs. Jeff Sims pic.twitter.com/zBw643eecp — Josh Peterson (@joshtweeterson) September 9, 2023

I'm gonna say it, I miss Casey Thompson — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) September 9, 2023

Casey Thompson, We miss you pic.twitter.com/cwBn6kX6yp — Big Red Football (@BigRedfootball7) September 9, 2023

This is unreal. How the hell did Matt Rhule let Casey Thompson leave Lincoln? — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) September 9, 2023

This is a disaster. Rhule/Satt thought they could help Sims with turnovers/decision-making. Early results say otherwise. Casey Thompson has never been more missed. — John M. Bishop (@JohnBishop71) September 9, 2023

Thompson didn't have a great season under center for Nebraska in his lone season as their starter (173/274, 2407 YDS, 17 TD, 10 INT) but he certainly wasn't playing as poorly as Sims has been playing so far. Thompson ended up transferring to Florida Atlantic after the 2022 season, but it looks like many Nebraska fans are wishing their team has kept him around after Sims' moribound start to the season.

Jeff Sims somehow has managed to not get himself pulled from the Cornhuskers current action, but with another three turnovers to boot, it's safe to say that Nebraska has some serious questions at quarterback. And the fact that fans are saying they miss Thompson, who wasn't an outrageously popular figure with the team last year, shows just how bad the situation has become just two weeks into the season.