The Nebraska football team improved to 6-5 on the season with a 44-25 win at home against Wisconsin. Dylan Raiola threw for 293 yards with a touchdown and Dante Dowdell rushed for three scores in the convincing victory over the Badgers. Still, it has been an up-and-down season for Nebraska, as they have undergone some tough losses and some changes on the coaching staff.

After becoming bowl-eligible in the win over Wisconsin, Nebraska lost a player to the transfer portal on Monday. Wide receiver Malachi Coleman decided to enter the portal, per a report from Brian Christopherson.

‘Malachi Coleman does plan to enter the portal, Rhule said.'

During his press conference, Matt Rhule added, “I can't say anything but great things about Malachi,” per Steve Marik of Rivals.com.

Coleman also confirmed the move with a statement on X.

“With that being said, after careful consideration, prayer and reflections on my goal and future, I have made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal. This decision was not taken lightly, and while it's bittersweet, I believe this decision will allow me to reach new heights and pursue my goals with renewed purpose,” Coleman said as part of a lengthy statement.

Coleman was redshirting this year after playing as a freshman. In 2023, Coleman had eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown, and he consumed a larger role due to some injury issues for Nebraska.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Nebraska added Jahmal Banks from Wake Forest and Isaiah Neyor from Texas in a pair of big transfer portal additions. Those moves sent Coleman further down the depth chart, which made the decision to redshirt a bit easier.

Coleman had visited Colorado and Michigan and was even given a Crystal Ball prediction to Colorado by 247Sports before he committed to Nebraska in 2022, so his transfer portal recruitment should be an interesting one to follow.