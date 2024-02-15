Defensive weapon doesn't show up on Nebraska football's latest roster.

The Nebraska football program is setting up its roster for the upcoming season with the spring game right around the corner. However, many noticed something different about the Cornhuskers' roster, as one defensive player wasn't listed on the latest roster update.

Corey Collier Jr., a defensive back for the Nebraska football team, is confirmed not on the roster, according to Steve Marik of Inside Nebraska. It's not entirely clear why he's not on the roster at this time.

“Nebraska safety Corey Collier Jr. is no longer on Nebraska's roster, Inside Nebraska confirmed through a source Wednesday afternoon. As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Collier's name was not showing in the transfer portal.”

Collier has played a minimal role throughout his collegiate career. After recording just two tackles and a sack with the Florida Gators, Collier transferred to Nebraska football last offseason. During his time with the Cornhuskers, Corey Collier Jr. recorded no stats in five games played. Collier mainly played on special teams.

Losing Collier probably isn't going to hurt the Cornhuskers moving forward. The program reportedly signed 10 defensive backs in the 2024 class and also landed Blye Hill through the transfer portal. With that said, the Nebraska football team will be just fine in the secondary next season.

As for Corey Collier Jr., he may transfer to another school if he wants to continue his college football career. A smaller program might be the perfect fit for him, as he'd likely be able to play a larger role. We'll see how it plays out for Collier, but he still has at least three years of eligibility.