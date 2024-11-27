The Nebraska football team is getting ready for their final game of the regular season as they will be taking on Iowa on Friday. The Cornhuskers will be going to a bowl game this year as they picked up win number six last weekend, and ending the year with a rivalry win over the Hawkeyes would feel great. For interim offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, the preparation for this game feels a bit familiar.

Dana Holgorsen started his coaching career back in 1993, and it eventually led him to Texas Tech. In 2001, the Red Raiders met up with Iowa in the Alamo Bowl. Here we are 23 years later, and the preparation for Holgorsen at Nebraska is a lot of the same as the Hawkeyes are still led by head coach Kirk Ferentz.

“I remember my second year at Texas Tech in 2001, we played Iowa in the Alamo Bowl,” Holgorsen said, according to a post from Max Olson. “And it's the same thing twenty-some years later. It's the same scheme, same coach, same everything. This is crazy.”

Kirk Ferentz has been at Iowa for quite some time. He started his coaching career in 1977, and he has experience at the college level and also in the pros. He started at Iowa in 1999, and he has been the head coach ever since.

Ferentz obviously has a ton of experience in this Iowa-Nebraska rivalry, and lately, the Hawkeyes have had the Cornhuskers' number. Iowa has won eight out of the last nine meetings as they won every year from 2015-2021, and the lone loss came in 2022. They are hoping to add another victory this week.

This would be a huge win for Nebraska. They have already made some progress this season as they are going to a bowl game for the first time since the 2016 season, and Cornhuskers fans were thrilled to see that happen as they stormed the field after beating Wisconsin last week. Getting this win would take the season to another level.

Nebraska and Iowa will kick off at 6:30 CT on Friday night from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, and the game will be airing on NBC. Iowa is currently favored by five points.