Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola is carefully monitoring where he needs to improve as the season moves forward. Raiola, a freshman, is preparing to lead his Cornhuskers into a key non conference game against Colorado. Raiola sees an area open to improvement.

“Progressing through reads. That's probably going to be my answer to you every week,” Raiola said, per the Omaha World-Herald.

Nebraska football is 1-0 on the season, heading into the Colorado game. Raiola threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns in his debut against UTEP. The Cornhuskers rolled in that game, 40-7.

Nebraska football looking to rebound in 2024

Nebraska football is looking for a winning season in head coach Matt Rhule's second campaign. The Cornhuskers finished a disappointing 5-7 in Rhule's first season. The head coach is used to rebuilding programs. He took a 1 win Baylor program in his first season, to an 11 win campaign in his third year. Rhule also turned Temple football into a solid program before he left that school.

The coach must now do the same in Lincoln. He has a five-star freshman gunslinger to help him in Raiola, who is looking unafraid of the college game. Raiola played like a veteran against UTEP, completing a little more than 70 percent of his passes. He only took one sack in the contest, and his QBR was 78.3. That was clearly impressive.

The freshman posted most of his damage in the first half, during the UTEP game. He completed 15 passes in the first half alone, as well as his two touchdown passes. Raiola read the field with laser vision, and Nebraska football fans have to be pleased with how he looked in that game.

Raiola faces a tougher test Saturday, when the Cornhuskers face a rebuilding Colorado team. Colorado football features the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in two-way phenom Travis Hunter. Hunter is an anchor of the Buffaloes secondary, and will certainly be looking to pick off a few of Raiola's passes. The Nebraska freshman will also be trying to out duel Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Nebraska's freshman quarterback is one of the most highly touted first-year college football players this season. A five-star recruit, Raiola looked to be heading to Georgia before changing his mind and picking Nebraska. It was a huge get for Rhule, as Raiola went to high school in Georgia.

Nebraska faces off with Colorado on Saturday at 7:30 Eastern. Colorado also enters the game with a 1-0 record, after narrowly beating North Dakota State.