Nebraska football may have a pile of riches at the quarterback position. While Dylan Raiola is set to start for the Cornhuskers this season, backup play caller Heinrich Haarberg is likely to play too. Cornhuskers offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield anticipates Haarberg and Raiola will be on the field a lot together, per the Omaha World-Herald.

Satterfield told the press in preparation for Nebraska's first game that Haarberg is hungry to get some snaps.

“I don't want to be over there standing a clipboard, let me go play,” Haarberg said to Satterfield, as reported by the news outlet.

Nebraska football is looking to take the next step forward this season, as Matt Rhule begins his second year at the helm. The Cornhuskers played tough in most of their 2023 games, but finished the year with a 5-7 record.

Nebraska football's 2024 season outlook

Nebraska football has one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the country, in Dylan Raiola. Raiola is a five-star quarterback recruit who played his high school football in Georgia. The Cornhuskers pulled off a major coup when they kept Raiola from staying close to home and attending an SEC school. The young gunslinger looked set to join Georgia football, but decided to go to Nebraska instead.

Raiola is hoping to lead the Cornhuskers team back to glory. Nebraska used to be one of the most premier college football programs in the country, when Tom Osborne was running things. The program has seen a decline over the last decade or so. The program and Nebraska football fans hope that Rhule can turn the ship around.

Rhule did well in the past, when he was at Baylor. Rhule had just one win in his first season in Waco, but had a 11 win season in year three. He also took a struggling Temple team to back-to-back 10 win seasons. Rhule knows how to turn around programs, and now he's got a chance to do it again.

It's surely exciting news for Nebraska football fans that the team has a backup in Haarberg who can be used in the offense. Haarberg threw for 967 passing yards in 2023. He had seven touchdowns, but also seven interceptions. The quarterback struggled some with his throws, as he completed only 49 percent of his passes. The Nebraska football offense seems excited with what he can bring, however, to the 2024 squad.

Nebraska football starts the season on Saturday with a game against UTEP. Nebraska football fans will surely be paying close attention to how the offense uses these two quarterbacks.