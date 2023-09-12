Gabe Ervin Jr. and Nebraska football were defeated by Colorado football on Saturday. Ervin fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter after a difficult handoff between him and QB Jeff Sims. Ervin recently commented on the fumble, per Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald and HuskerExtra.

“When the ball touched my hands, I’ve got to secure it in my gut,” Ervin said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's been a less-than-ideal start to the season for Nebraska football. Ervin was able to record 74 yards on 17 carries in the 36-14 defeat. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry as well, but did not score a touchdown.

Nebraska football off to difficult start in 2023

Nebraska had high hopes heading into the season. Matt Rhule had taken over as head coach and Cornhuskers fans were excited to see how the team would perform. Instead, they were upset in Week 1 and proceeded to lose in Week 2 against Colorado as well.

The future is still bright for Nebraska football. Matt Rhule surely has a plan to help the team compete in the near future. Things haven't gone according to plan in 2023 though. Rhule recently commented on the team following their defeat versus Colorado.

“I really think we're better than we're showing but what does that mean? We'll get the offense right,” Rhule said, via Raymond Lucas Jr of 247 Sports. “We'll get the turnovers right. The defense played really hard and well for long stretches, and then eventually just kind of wore out.”

It will be interesting to see if Nebraska football can turn their season around soon.