Nebraska football quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas speaks on his first impression of Dylan Raiola and the quarterback room.

The Nebraska football program seems to be headed in the right direction in terms of improvement on the field and in the coaching staff. Two of the biggest additions to the Cornhuskers in the offseason were five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas. Head coach Matt Rhule is turning the tide in Lincoln, and Thomas' ability to develop Raiola will play a huge part in where the program stands next season. Thomas spoke on his first impression of Raiola and the Cornhuskers locker room, giving credit to their work ethic.

“Really impressed with those guys in my initial conversations,” said Thomas, per Evan Bland at Omaha World-Herald. “Extremely hard workers, leaders. You can already tell that. They have a great aura and persona about them so I think we’re in a great place with those guys.”

Raiola heads into Nebraska football as the highest-rated recruit in program history. For a large portion of the recruiting process, he was considered the No. 1 quarterback in the nation but fell down the rankings as Early Signing Day inched closer. He's listed as a five-star prospect on ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals.

It's unclear who will be the starter for Thomas and the Nebraska football offense in the fall, but Raiola will surely be in the mix to start as a true freshman. He's listed as a 6'3″ 220-pound quarterback, who was praised for his preparedness at the college level. Raiola is one of the most versatile quarterbacks that's come out of the high school ranks in quite some time, being able to play modern-day football with his ability to make an impact from inside and outside the pocket. The quarterback competition may be one that goes up until fall practice for Thomas and the Nebraska football team.