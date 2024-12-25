Christmas Day brought a new defensive back from the transfer portal for the Nebraska football program. Head coach Matt Rhule and his staff reeled in ex-Idaho Vandal defender Andrew Marshall. The sophomore broke the news himself on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

“Merry Christmas 🎄#Committed #GBR,” posted Marshall on the social media platform.

Marshall also can contribute in the return game, and he showed how good he can be while starting as one of the Vandals' cornerbacks. He still has at least two more years of eligibility, so if he impresses this year with the Nebraska football program, he could possibly transfer to an even more notable program next year. For now though, he's a Cornhusker. Can the ex-Idaho standout help Rhule and the team improve in year three of the head coach's reign? That has to be the hope for all parties involved.

Can Nebraska football program take next step in 2025?

Rhule and the Nebraska football team are looking to break through into the next tier of Big Ten teams. Hyped freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola had a pretty solid debut season in red and white and is looking to improve in his sophomore campaign. The Cornhuskers are playing in their first bowl game since 2016 this weekend, as they will face the Boston College Golden Eagles in the Pinstripe Bowl. The growth in both Raiola and his teammates has been apparent throughout the season and will hopefully continue in 2025.

Marshall looks to help contribute to that growth. If the Huskers can reach Top 25 status in 2025, and stay there for a while, then that will show even more growth. This season's 6-6 campaign was chalk full of highs and lows. Highs included the 3-0 start to the season, which included a Week 2 beatdown of Big 12 title contender Colorado. However, a four-game skid in October and November pushed the Nebraska football team out of the Top 25 polls. Can they avoid the dips and stay steady in 2025? If Marshall and Raiola can help it, then growth will happen once again next year.