After transferring from Georgia Tech last winter, Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims is the favorite to be the Cornhuskers starter when they open up the 2023 season against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Aug. 31. In fact, upon his commitment to Nebraska, Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule — who coached in the NFL for several seasons — believes that the speedy Sims is an NFL player, per Deen Worley of Cornhuskers Wire.

In three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, the dual-threat signal-caller threw for 4,464 yards, 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions while rushing for 1,152 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Improving his consistency on deep throws and play recognition will be key for his success in the immediate and far future. However, for now, Sims appears to be exactly where needs to be.

In Nebraska, learning under a more proven head coach than Brent Key, who took over as Georgia Tech's head coach in 2022 after 1-3 start by former head coach Geoff Collins led to his dismissal.

Sims, a former four-star recruit spoke to On3Sports' Andy Staples about his move to the Midwest, saying that “being at Nebraska [has] been a blessing.”

Recalling his ‘Welcome to Nebraska' moment, Sims humorously reveals being “at the grocery store and a couple of people came up to me and they was like, ‘Are you Jeff?'”

Transfer QB Jeff Sims on his ‘Welcome to Nebraska’ moment: “Dang, these people know me at the grocery store” 🤣@Andy_Staples 📺: https://t.co/LMt4wtWjEa pic.twitter.com/Br3AxlNcZk — On3 (@On3sports) July 28, 2023

“… I was like ‘Dang, these people know me at the grocery store,'” he finishes incredulously.

With quarterback Casey Thompson — who started for Nebraska in 2022 — transferring to Florida Atlantic University, Sims will need to get used to that recognition. Especially as the Cornhuskers fan base is among the most passionate in the nation.