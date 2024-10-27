Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is pointing to just a few plays that doomed his team on Saturday, in a loss to Ohio State. Nebraska dropped a 21-17 game, after giving up three touchdown passes to Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.

“I thought our defense was dominant all day, save three plays. Take away three plays. … We tackled well. We handled the run. We won on the perimeter, hit the quarterback,” Rhule said, per On3. “I thought we were excellent on third down, including some 3rd and 1s, 3rd and 2s, a 4th and 1. … I don’t think it was anything special.”

Nebraska football held the Ohio State rushing offense in check all day. The Buckeyes posted only 64 rushing yards against the Cornhuskers, which impressed Rhule.

“They have a great run game. They’ve got great players, got a great coach,” Rhule added. “I think our players just played really well, played physical, played hard, got off blocks. We didn’t do anything special today.”

Nebraska is now 5-3 on the season, following the loss.

Matt Rhule is pushing Nebraska to the top of the Big Ten once again

Rhule is used to building programs and he is trying to do that again with the Cornhuskers. The coach took Temple and turned it into a 10 win program. He rebuilt a struggling Baylor program into a Big 12 power. Now in Lincoln, Rhule is hoping to bring Nebraska football back to greatness. The team was once a football blue-blood when Tom Osborne was running the show.

“We expected to come here and win the football game. We expected to win. … I was proud of that football team today. I was proud. They didn’t back down,” Rhule added. “It was the first time since I’ve been here that I felt a championship mindset in the locker room. Along with a championship mindset, as those who compete know, comes utter disappointment when you lose.”

Nebraska will try and become bowl eligible for the first time under Rhule, when they play UCLA on Saturday.