The Nebraska football team has a huge game this weekend as they will be hosting Colorado football under the lights. The Cornhuskers and Buffaloes met last season in Boulder, and Colorado cruised to a lopsided victory. One notable thing from last year's game was some drama between Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Nebraska football had a pregame meeting at the Colorado football midfield logo last year, and Shedeur Sanders thought that was disrespectful. Matt Rhule talked about it on Monday, and he doesn't have any ill feelings toward Sanders.

“I've got love in my heart and a lot of respect for what they're doing,” Rhule said, according to a post from Sam McKewon. “…At the end of the day, if Shedeur thought I disrespected his father, he's standing up for him. Good for him. My son would stand up for me.”

Rhule and Sanders both had comments about that after the game last year. Rhule said that the meeting at midfield was for a prayer and that Sanders was invited to join.

Sanders' comments after last year's game were on the opposite side of the spectrum. He felt like Nebraska was disrespecting his team.

“It was extremely personal,” Sanders said. “We go out there and warm up. You got the head coach for the other team trying to stand in the middle of the buff, like, it's okay if a couple players do it, it's fine, you know, like, just enjoy the scenery. But when you got the whole team trying to disrespect it, and I'm not, you know, I'm not going for that at all. So I went in there and disrupted it, so they knew I'd rip like, nah, the Buffaloes mean a lot to me, and personally, that's what I said in pregame, and that's when I knew it was just extreme disrespect. The coach said a lot of things about my pops, about the program, but now that he want to act nice, I don't respect that because you hating on another man, don't do that. So, it was just all respect was gone for them in their program. Now I like playing against their DC I like playing against them but respect level, it ain't there because you disrespected us first.”

The two teams meet again on Saturday

That drama from last season is certainly something to keep an eye on When Colorado football travels to play Nebraska football this weekend. This is a huge game, and it will be a night game. The crowd will be loud, and emotions will be high. This game is going to be a lot of fun, and both teams desperately need to win it.

The Cornhuskers and Buffaloes both got wins in week one to improve to 1-0, and they will both be looking to remain perfect this weekend.

Nebraska and Colorado will kick off from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln at 7:30 ET on Saturday night. The game will be airing on NBC, and the Cornhuskers are currently favored by seven points.