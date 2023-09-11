After Colorado quarterback and early Heisman candidate Shedeur Sanders blasted Nebraska football following the Buffaloes' 36-14 blowout win, Matt Rhule is now giving his side of the story.

The Cornhuskers head coach led a meeting on Colorado's logo last Saturday before the game, which Sanders interpreted as “extreme disrespect.” Though, according to Rhule, there was no ill-intent from him or Nebraska.

“Rhule says he's ‘never disrespected an opponent a day in my life,”‘ Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald reported. “Said the pregame moment at CU was a pregame moment of prayer/ask for blessing that everybody stay safe. Said he invited Shedeur to prayer as well.”

A prayer circle on an opponent's logo does seem unusual, but if that was indeed the sole intent of the Huskers then it does paint a different picture. Shedeur Sanders clearly did not perceive the prayer invite as a warm and sincere gesture, judging by his comments. A video of the QB flashing his Rolex watch in front of a Nebraska player around the time of this gathering went viral, per Josh Tolle of Buffs Beat.

It should be noted that some fans, and possibly even Sanders himself, believe Rhule made prior indirect verbal jabs at Colorado head coach Deion Sanders early in the year. That is just speculation, though, of course.

Matt Rhule is bound to garner some support following his explanation, but Nebraska football still has a steep climb ahead. After an 0-2 start, it is imperative that this team prevails at home versus Northern Illinois this weekend. A strong finish to the season will add more juice to this tense rivalry with Colorado in 2024.