Former Nebraska football star Ndamukong Suh hilariously chimes in after Scott Frost’s firing

Scott Frost is out as the head coach of the Nebraska football team. With a 1-2 record after a stunning loss to Georgia Southern, the Cornhuskers kicked Frost to the curb after posting an overall record of 16-31. Ndamukong Suh came in with the jokes after the news broke of Frost being let go.

Despite a massive buyout clause, Nebraska had enough and decided to part ways with their head coach. Suh, a former Cornhuskers superstar, tweeted out that he is ready to be a head coach shortly after the Nebraska football program parted ways with Frost.

If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach. — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) September 11, 2022

The Cornhuskers have not become a strong program under Scott Frost, who was hired after leading UCF to a 13-0 season. The team has not made a single appearance in a bowl game under him. Only one other coach in Cornhuskers history posted a worse winning percentage across a stint of at least three seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for Nebraska football. The team will look to improve as the season goes on behind star running back Anthony Grant and quarterback Casey Thompson. With a matchup against Oklahoma next week and Michigan and Wisconsin in November, this season could be another one to forget.