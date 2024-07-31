Dylan Raiola has taken the internet by storm. No, he didn't make any viral highlight in practice whatsoever. It just happens to be that in a recent photo, the Nebraska football quarterback looked eerily like Patrick Mahomes. This drew plenty of social media reactions, even from the likes of Tyreek Hill and Mahomes himself.

For starters, here's the photo of Raiola, which was posted by Nebraska football's official X account. Since the freshman was wearing shades, his curly hair and goatee combo somehow made him look like the Kansas City Chiefs superstar.

It wasn't long before Tyreek Hill took notice, putting out a hilarious post on X.

“Boy ain’t no way @PatrickMahomes,” Hill wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

The wideout's post gained traction, and Patrick Mahomes decided to play along with the ongoing joke.

“That’s my lil cuzzo,” Mahomes said, quoting Hill's post.

Dylan Raiola starts his collegiate chapter with Nebraska football

One could say that the Cornhuskers were able to snag a formidable weapon behind center. Dubbed by many as one of the best recruits in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola will be joining Matt Rhule in Lincoln for the upcoming season. His commitment to Nebraska was one of the most talked-about decisions last year. Raiola initially committed to Georgia, but the Cornhuskers successfully flipped the QB from the Bulldogs to their side.

While he does boast a five-star ranking among industry recruitment outlets, Raiola is still a freshman, and his first test involves winning the competition for that starting spot. Besides Raiola, vying for QB1 in training camp is Heinrich Haarberg, a returning player who threw for 967 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games for Nebraska last season.

If Raiola wants to reach the pros and play against his doppelganger, he'll have to carve out an impressive resume in the collegiate ranks first. Nevertheless, big things are expected from him, and the University of Nebraska community has high hopes for their football team's campaign this coming season.