Well, that's not a good sign. Amid the start of the college football season, the Nebraska team is already suffering from some roster issues. One of their players, tight end Arik Gilbert faced questions about his eligibility. Now, Gilbert is facing a different problem, as he's been arrested, per on3.com.

“Gilbert was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Lancaster County, according to police records. Officers were called to SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop in the 2600 block of O St. shortly before 2 a.m., according to a statement from the Lincoln Police Department. That’s where they arrested Gilbert without incident after they found the Nebraska football TE with more than $1,600 worth of vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters in a bag.”

Before joining the Cornhuskers, Gilbert was originally a player for LSU. The tight then joined the Georgia Bulldogs, before eventually joining the Matt Rhule-led Nebraska football team. However, Gilbert needed a waiver for him to be able to play immediately this season. Considering that Gilbert was one of the top-ranked TEs in the nation, the team tried to find ways to get him that waiver. Here's Matt Rhule talking about the process last week.

“It’s still in progress. We’re hoping that before we head to Minnesota there will be some finality on it. There’s obviously been some twist and turns, with things going back and forth,” Rhule said Friday during a press conference. “Out of respect for Arik, I’m not going to broadcast all those different things. But there’s still just — looking for some finality, and everyone’s working hard to get it done.”

The Cornhuskers come into this season with renewed expectations. After a rather disappointing 2022 season, Nebraska hired former college football coach Matt Rhule to lead their program. While Rhule's NFL stint was less than ideal, he was a damn great coach in college. Nebraska is hoping that a return to the CFB scene will reinvigorate Rhule.