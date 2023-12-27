Willis McGahee IV is ready for Nebraska weather.

Nebraska football commit Willis McGahee IV is not all that worried about the different weather and climate he'll be experiencing in Lincoln than the one he got used to growing up in Florida. His parents had already given him the wisdom to start getting used to the changing seasons of his new environment (via Brian Christopherson of Huskers 247).

“That was one thing before that my parents were saying. ‘You go to the NFL, you get drafted by the Green Bay Packers, what you going to say: You don't want to go?'” McGahee said. “You might as well just get used to it now so then when you're in the NFL you're already good.”

McGahee got offers from 20 different schools, according to 247 Sports, but the three-star edge rusher chose to go to Nebraska football. Among other programs that went after him were the Auburn Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Louisville Cardinals, Michigan Wolverines, Pittsburgh Panthers, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

McGahee joins Nebraska's 2024 recruitment class that's currently ranked 19th on 247. The Cornhuskers have 29 total commits thus far, including a five-star, seven four-stars, and 21 three-stars (second-most nationally).

Braving the elements in Lincoln is one thing. Overcoming challenges on the field and becoming an effective defensive weapon for Nebraska football is another thing for McGahee, who will look to prove himself within the Cornhuskers' stop unit that finished the regular season in 2023 ranked 13th overall in the nation with just 18.3 points allowed per game and 11th in total defense with just 303.5 yards surrendered per contest.