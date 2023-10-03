Three days after the Nebraska football team was embarrassed by Michigan, Cornhuskers defensive coordinator Tony White didn't mince words when talking about his unit's performance. Tony White told reporters Tuesday that the way the Nebraska defense played in the team's 45-7 loss was “ridiculous.”

White took responsibility for the Nebraska football team's poor defensive effort. The game was essentially over at halftime when Michigan had a 28-0 lead. The Cornhuskers gave up 249 rushing yards on 4.9 yards per carry. Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy had a nearly perfect QBR against Nebraska, completing 12 of 16 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

“From the first drive, you saw it,” White said Tuesday. “You could see things right off the get-go. The execution part: guys not being in the right spots. Guys playing not to lose versus going to win games…When we step onto the field, we go play to win. We can't be hesitant.”

Nebraska's two-game winning streak came to a screeching halt with last weekend's loss to Michigan. Before the defeat, the Cornhuskers had limited consecutive opponents to 14 points or fewer, evening its record at 2-2. In their season-opening loss, the Nebraska football team only gave up 13 points.

Nebraska will try to right the ship Friday on the road against Illinois. Illinois has lost three of its last four games, failing to score more than 23 points in each contest.

“Making sure their mindset is correct,” White said when asked about the top priority for this week. “You’ve got to play. You’ve got to get on the grass and play ball. That’s the most disappointing thing.”

“There’s a way you’re going to play football at Nebraska. Period.”