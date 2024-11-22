ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) hit the road to take on the No. 14 Creighton Blue Jays (4-0) Friday night. This game will continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nebraska-Creighton prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Nebraska: +10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +470

Creighton: -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -670

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska has started the season 3-1. Their one loss came against a solid St. Marys team, but the other three games were solid. Nebraska wins games with their defense. The Cornhuskers allow 65.5 points per game, and they hold their opponents to under 40 precent from the field. Creighton is a great offensive team, so Nebraska has to really lock it in on defense.

Brice Williams is the player to watch on Nebraska. Williams is a transfer from Charlotte University who played 34 games for the Cornhuskers last season. This year, Williams leads the team with 18.8 points per game. He is usually a better shooter, so you can expect that to pick up, as well. Along with that, Williams shoots over 90 percent from the charity stripe. If Williams can have a good game, Nebraska will have a chance to pull off this upset.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is undefeated to start the season, and it is on the back of Ryan Kalkbrenner. Kalkbrenner had an insane game to start the season, and he has seemed to have kept it up a little bit. He is averaging 25.8 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Impressively, Kalkbrenner is shooting 89.1 percent from the field. The most shots he has missed in a game this season is just two. With Kalkbrenner on the court, Creighton is going to have a chance to win not only this game, but every game they play.

As a team, Creighton can really score. In their four games this season, Creighton has scored at least 78 in all of them. As a team, Creighton shoots 52.3 percent from the field. Along with Kalkbrenner, Creighton has Steven Ashworth. Ashworth and Kalkbrenner account for 41.8 points per game. They are great scorers, and they hit a lot of their shots. If these two players get hot from the field, the Blue Jays will not have any problem winning this game.

Creighton has been able to play some solid defense. They stay out of foul trouble, and allow 63.8 points per game. Additionally, Creighton allows opponents to shoot just 33.4 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from deep. Creighton plays clean basketball, and they do a great job closing out on shooters and protecting the paint. If Creighton can frustrate Nebraska on the defensive end of the court, they are going to come out of this game with an easy win.

Final Nebraska-Creighton Prediction & Pick

This is a rivalry game that is finally becoming good. Both teams are playing well, and it is going to be a very good game. I do not think Nebraska will be to hang with Creighton Friday night, though. The spread might be double digits, but Creighton is a good enough team to cover it and then some. I will take Creighton to cover the spread.

Final Nebraska-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -10.5 (-120)