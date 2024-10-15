ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick as we head to the Big Ten Conference for continued coverage of College Football Week 8 action. The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1) will visit the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) for an ultra-competitive rivalry tilt. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Nebraska-Indiana prediction and pick.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are currently 2-1 in the Big Ten after a loss to Illinois, but rebounding with back-to-back wins over Purdue and Rutgers most recently. Their next two games will be on the road against ranked opposition in Indiana and Ohio State, so they'd be happy to walk out of this game by making some noise as the underdogs.

The Indiana Hoosiers are a perfect 6-0 to begin the season for the first time since 1967, currently tied for the Big Ten lead along with Oregon and Penn State. It could be their most talented roster of the past 50 years and they're hoping to continue their success against another conference rival.

Here are the Nebraska-Indiana College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Nebraska-Indiana Odds

Nebraska: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Indiana: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska has been a locomotive throughout this season and with the emergence of Dylan Raiola as one of the nation's top quarterbacks, the Cornhuskers stand to make some noise in the Big Ten this year. While they've had their inconsistencies throughout points of their games, Nebraska has found gritty ways to win and always have a chance in the fourth quarter with Raiola under center. Their defense has also been stellar to start the year, allowing only 37 total points to opponents through their five wins. They'll have their hands full with Indiana, but they've risen to the occasion in big games like this already.

Nebraska would like to see some improvement in their rushing attack following Raiola's tough day through the air against Rutgers. Indiana features a strong secondary, so pounding the ball early with Dante Dowdell would greatly open the options this offense can work with. The defense will be performing at a high level all game, but it'll be on the shoulders of this offense to find points and give Nebraska the lead early in the one.

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Indiana Hoosiers have made quick work of their opposition this season, outscoring their opponents 315-89 en route to an undefeated record. They have yet to face a ranked opponent and they're still waiting to get into the thick of their Big Ten schedule, but the Hoosiers are no joke this season and are confident in contending for the Big Ten ‘ship. They rank second in the nation in points-for (47.5) and have been a touchdown machine behind Quarterback Kurtis Rourke and his 14 touchdowns through the air.

Indiana also has a very talented defense that ranks eleventh nationwide in points against (14.8). Coupled with the efficiency they've seen from their offense, it's been a rare breed of spotless football from the Hoosiers up to this point. Rourke is also second in the nation in total QBR (91.2), so expect him to continue making plays through the air and marching this team down the field.

Final Nebraska-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Nebraska is coming into this game following two hard-fought victories and they'll immediately improve their stock by taking down a ranked conference opponent. Still, their offense has struggled to produce on third downs at times this season and they'll need to be perfect in taking care of the football against an opportunistic Hoosiers secondary. Still, Dylan Riola gives them a chance to win in each game and we should see a motivated Cornhuskers team behind him.

This game will be decided by the matchup between Nebraska's defense and Indiana's offense, which features two of the best units in the nation in their respective categories. It will be interesting to see if Indiana play-caller Kurtis Rourke can continue to play mistake-free football and move this offense against a tough Nebraska front.

Still, Indiana's defense is no slouch and Dylan Raiola has seen trouble against certain defenses that scheme against him specifically. The Hoosiers will be looking to collapse the pocket and limit Raiola's time to make decisions in the pocket.

Ultimately, I think the offensive firepower from Indiana will be too much for Nebraska's offense to keep up with. However, if this turns into a shootout, Raiola will give Nebraska a fighting chance to swing back on the scoreboard. Let's ride the Hoosier to win and cover the spread.

Final Nebraska-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -6.5 (-110)