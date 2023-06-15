Need For Speed Unbound is receiving another update which launches later this month. Criterion Game's newest racing video game is receiving a boat load of gameplay changes and quality of life improvements.

New Progression system

68 New Challenges, including: Daily & Weekly Challenges

Chat Wheel

Free Roam Teleporting

Online Free Roam Time of Day Change

DLC Robojets Swag Pack ($14.99 USD) Themed gear, driving effects, horn, and Mazda RX-7 Spirit R The Ford Mustang GT Legendary Custom Pack ($9.99) Custom Ford Mustang GT (Legendary) and 10-level Speed Pass Boost The Volume 3 Customs Pack ($5.99) Volvo 242 DL (1975), Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X (2008), and the Volkswagen, Golf GTI Clubsport (2016)



Additionally, the Speed Pass will have 75 tiers, with both free and premium rewards. Players can earn a new car for free on tier 50.

Watch out, this snake bites 🐍 Get to Rank 50 in the FREE Speed Pass next week and this Viper's yours 🚗💨💨#NeedForSpeed pic.twitter.com/FqsWrgCIkd — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) June 15, 2023

The update drops Tuesday, June 20th. Here's the trailer for Need For Speed Unbound Vol. 3 if you're interested.

Below are all the patch notes for Need For Speed Unbound:

Need For Speed Unbound Patch Notes – Quality of Life Improvements

Vehicles awarded via EA Play Membership, Purchased from the in-game Store, or awarded as part of Speed Pass, will be available to use in your Single Player garage after completing the prologue. Previously these were only available in Lakeshore Online

Reduced the chances of getting into another chase immediately after a successful escape

Screen Space Reflections are now enabled for cars on Ultra graphics quality on PC

Intel XeSS 1.1 added as an Upsampler option on PC

Improved road reflection quality by including distant buildings

Improved CPU performance on PC

Reduced VRAM usage on NVIDIA 40 series GPUs on PC

Nvidia DLSS updated to version 3.1.11 on PC

AMD FSR 2 updated to latest 2.2 on PC

Increased the rewards for escaping and assisting in a cop chase.

Different cop vehicles are now worth different amounts of cash when taken down in cop chases, instead of a single value that applied to all cop cars.

Players who purchased the Deluxe Edition will be awarded $250,000 per volume update as a thank you cash boost!

Subtitles text size can now be changed from three presets. The backing opacity and colour can also be adjusted

Players can now change their default time of day in Lakeshore Online. This setting only affects Free Roam – events in playlists have their own defined time of day

Players can now teleport to Safehouses and Meetups when not in a cop chase. Perfect for quickly getting around map, or swapping cars before the next Linkup

Players will receive $5000 in bonus cash for every rank they reached prior to the release of Volume 3 with the new Speed Pass ranking system

Players can now view their whole character before purchasing clothing to see how it looks with their whole outfit

Need For Speed Unbound – Campaign

Fixed Issues that:

Allowed the player to hide the UI in the campaign calendar, leading to a broken camera

Caused the player to lose campaign progress when the PS5 is forced shut

Fixed a number of clipping issues with Vehicles

Caused the player to spawn inside the garage after the prologue

Caused the initial campaign car select vehicles to have coloured windows

Occasionally spawned the player in freedrive instead of the tutorial after selecting a car

Caused the safehouse description to not update after purchase

Allowed players to sell their first vehicle in campaign, leaving them with no cars

Caused the Milestone 1 meetup icon to appear during the qualifier races

Allowed the player to receive two starter vehicles if they close down the game immediately after car select sequence

Showed rivals as available to beat in the UI even if they have already been beaten

Caused police helicopters to run out of fuel whilst the game is paused

Fixed a campaign exploit that allowed the player to replay the Week 3 qualifier

Occasionally caused no Audio SFX to be triggered when accepting a phone call mission

Caused AI rivals name cards to sometimes obscure the players view

Caused all collectable bears to reappear in the world when progressing to the next day

Caused Cop roadblock items to persistently show up on the map even when progressing to the next day

Client & Performance

Added multiple stability improvements across both Campaign and Lakeshore Online

Fixed an issue that caused the screen to freeze whilst recording with Nvidia Shadowplay on PC

Fixed an issue that could cause the controller to not send any inputs if it was disconnected and reconnected

Fixed an issue that caused vehicles using the brushed metal material to appear visibly dirty when they spawn

Fixed an issue that caused certain HUD UI elements to be blown out by bright lighting courses when the game is run in HDR

Fixed an issue that could cause vehicle input to become stuck whilst driving

Cops, General Fixes & Improvements

Cops

Fixed an issue that caused the player vehicle to float during the busted transition screen

Fixed an issue that caused cash rewarded from challenges to be treated as volatile cash if completed during a cop chase

Fixed a number of issues that caused Burst Nitrous to work inconsistently with cop cars

Fixed an issue that caused the button callout to route to patrolling cops to be invisible

Fixed an issue that caused both “COP CHASE JOINED” and “COP CHASE STARTED” to appear one after another when assisting other players in a chase

Fixed an issue that caused other cops to appear to be spotting the player at the start of a cop chase if 2 cops are near each other

General Fixes & Improvements

Fixed an issue that rarely caused the character model to disappear whilst previewing hair customization

Fixed an issue that rarely caused the camera to unfocus whilst previewing hair customization

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused vehicle or character modifications to not save

Fixed an issue that caused some players to be unable to boot the 10-Hour Trial via the EA app

Fixed an issue that caused text to speech words to overlap the text box when enabled

Fixed an issue that caused a broken camera once the user resets it in snapshot mode

Fixed an issue that disallowed a child Xbox profile access to Lakeshore Online even when given access to multiplayer features by a parent

Fixed an issue that caused the Banner Snapshot contrast to behave inconsistently

Fixed an issue that caused car skid marks to flicker on pavement

Map & World

Fixed an issue that caused checkpoints to be missing on the mini-map when the player is in an event

Fixed an issue that caused some breakable assets to remain stuck under the car resulting in the car spinning uncontrollably

Fixed an issue that caused Street Art and Bears to disappear from the main map when collected

Fixed multiple issues that caused “i” icons to sometimes appear in lieu of safehouses, players, and cops

Fixed an issue that caused a straight line to be drawn if routing from the player to a cops location in Lakeshore Online

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue that caused the wreck reset transition to not display the fade animation

Fixed an issue that caused volatile cash to be lost when accepting a playlist invite during a cop chase

Fixed an issue that could block the player from opening the banner of other players in Lakeshore Online

Fixed an issue that caused the banner sticker to disappear when in the “edit snapshot” menu

Fixed an issue that caused 2 cars to be present in the Banner Snapshot after completing a playlist with a different car

Fixed an issue that caused the currently equipped car to unequip after quitting the game and rebooting if the player doesn't leave the garage

Fixed a number of issues that caused daily challenges to refresh inconsistently

Fixed an issue that caused the user to see both the enter garage and busted cinematics when entering the garage whilst almost busted

Fixed an issue that caused the in-world AR pin of a routed player to only appear at short distances

Fixed an issue that caused the player to clip through the garage wall if exiting a safehouse at the same time as multiple other people

Fixed an issue that caused the player to appear as leaving a game when attempting to join a full multiplayer server

Playlist & Racing

Fixed an issue that caused players to be respawned unexpectedly in certain areas of the City Viper race

Fixed an issue that caused players to be respawned unexpectedly in certain areas of the Downtown Chaos race

Fixed an issue that caused players to be respawned unexpectedly in certain areas of the Don't Sweat The Technique race

Fixed an issue that caused misleading UI prompts and directional arrows in the All Eyes On Me race

Fixed an issue that caused players to be spawned unexpectedly in certain areas of the Meridional Mist race

Fixed an issue that caused misleading UI prompts and directional arrows in the Industrial Action race

Fixed an issue that caused the perfect start boost to carry over if the player left the race during the race start countdown

Fixed an issue that caused the tier icon to be missing or incorrect in playlist cards

Fixed an issue that prevented the player from spawning next to the nearest garage at the end of a playlist

Fixed an issue that caused the player to be stuck in a Rumble event when it finished

Fixed an issue that caused some car windscreens to open during playlist into cinematics as if it was a side window

Fixed an issue that caused the timer to overlap the 8th player in the post-race results screen

Fixed an issue that caused traffic in certain events to behave unexpectedly

User Interface

Fixed an issue that caused sub-menus in the hair selection screen to be difficult to navigate

Fixed an issue that caused players to lose input when navigating through the banner menu

Fixed an issue that caused a number of inconsistencies with displaying breadcrumbs for newly unlocked content

Fixed an issue that caused the playlist invite UI element to overlap in the car customisation, character customisation, and banner snapshot menus

Fixed an issue that caused the platform icon for crossplay players to show as the players own icon in the player cop assist popup

Fixed an issue that caused sorting by “most recent” in the community wrap screen to not function

Vehicle Customisation

Fixed issues that:

Caused the old tag effect to play when equipping a new tag in the garage

Caused the Aston Martin DB5 wing mirrors to stick to the side of the car when damaged

Caused wrap corruption around the headlights of the Mercedes Benz AMG GT (2015)

Rarely prevented players from applying decals to their cars

Caused decals to overlap on the front window of the Honda Civic Type-R (2015)

Caused decals to display incorrectly on the rear fenders of the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 (1988)

Caused decals to overlap on certain side skirts of the BMW M3 (1988)

Caused the garage idle camera to show the undercarriage of the Mercedes 190E

Caused the default wrap on the Mercedes Maybach to be positioned incorrectly

Caused the wheels to clip through the bodywork on the Mercedes Maybach with air suspension applied

Caused the wheels to clip through the bodywork on the epic build Nissan Fairlady

Caused placeholder text to show when selecting certain side skirt sets for the Volkswagen Golf GTI (1976)

Caused the Toyo Tires Proxes R888R thumbnail to display the incorrect ‘Need for Speed' picture

Caused the front canards to be selectable for the NISSAN Skyline GTR V-Spec (1993) when the front bumper is removed, causing them to float

Caused a section at the rear of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster (2019) to not display decals

Caused some sections of the Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roads to not display decals

Caused some sections of the Ferrari F40 to not display decals

Caused decals that were applied with 100% opacity to appear as having less opacity in the garage

Caused the Volvo 242 DL to have no trunk modifications available

Need For Speed Unbound Details

Additionally, you can read the full list of patch notes on their website as well.

Need For Speed Unbound released on December 2nd, 2022. It's currently available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. EA Play Members can get the game for a 10% discount.

