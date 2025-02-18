Donald Trump's net worth in 2025 is $5.6 billion. Trump is the 47th President of the United States after surviving two assassination attempts. He's also a businessman and television personality.

Trump previously served as the 45th President of the United States of America before losing his reelection bid to former President Joe Biden in 2020. As a businessman, Trump is the principal owner of The Trump Organization. Here's a closer look at Donald Trump’s net worth in 2025.

Donald Trump's net worth in 2025 is $5.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Trump was born in Queens, a borough of New York City. He studied elementary at Kew-Forest School. Afterwards, Trump went to the New York Military Academy for boarding school. Trump initially attended Fordham University, but he eventually transferred to University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. Here, he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.

With a privileged background, Trump already started to earn money as early as 3 years old. Coming from his father’s wealth, Trump earned an annual salary of $200,000 per year in today’s dollars. By the time he was 8, Trump increased that salary to $1 million.

In 1999, when Fred Trump passed away, his children, including Donald Trump, received a total amount of $413 million in the form of inheritance and dividends. This amount also included a building sale that allowed Trump to earn approximately $177.3 million, which is $236.2 million in modern rates.

Donald Trump begins working in Trump organization

After graduating college, Trump worked for his father at The Trump Organization. The Trump Organization earned a lot of money from owning and renting housing in New York City neighborhoods such as Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens.

Given Trump’s background in real estate, he continued to launch projects under his name, one of which was the Commodore. Although the building initially took a $1.5 million loss due to an economic crisis, with the help of The Trump Organization, the building was renovated and largely improved its financial performance.

Eventually, Trump would sell 50 percent stake of the building to his partners, the Pritzker family. From the transaction, Trump earned a revenue of $142 million.

Furthermore, Trump also launched the Trump Tower. The tower is a 58-foot skyscraper and residential building located on Fifth Avenue. While the Commodore and Trump Tower were some of his popular buildings, Trump’s other real estate properties include casinos, luxury hotels, and golf courses.

In New York City alone, Trump’s properties include Trump World Tower, Trump Place, 40 Wall Street, and Trump International. Among these, from 2014 to 2015 in 18.5 months, Trump International earned the most with $18.37 million based on The Wall Street Journal.

Outside of New York, Trump also owns Trump Winery, Trump Doral, Trump Chicago, Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, and many more. It’s also worth noting other owners of hotels and condominiums using the Trump name also pay The Trump Organization in order to operate.

In 2016, it was revealed that Trump had assets amounting to $1.4 billion. In late 2022, Forbes went through all of Trump's properties and put a value on them while also tracking his net worth over time.

Donald Trump's earnings from The Apprentice

Trump has also appeared in various TV shows and movies, including Home Alone 2 and has also engaged in wrestling. But among his works in filmography, Trump found most success from starring in The Apprentice. Based on reports, Trump earned $197 million from the show.

On top of that, he earned another $230 million from licensing deals, sponsorships, and seminars. But more importantly, Trump’s appearances in The Apprentice also played a critical role in catapulting his successful presidential campaign.

Donald Trump wins presidential election

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump earned a stunning victory that established him as the 45th President of the United States. He also became the first U.S. president to be a billionaire.

As POTUS, Trump earned an annual salary of $400,000. While there were claims that Trump reportedly donated his paychecks to federal agencies, he still remained profitable from his properties and business dealings. In fact, under his presidency, foreign diplomats often paid for Trump’s hotel properties.

Donald Trump loses reelection bid

Trump’s presidential term came to an end in the 2020 Presidential Elections. Not only did Trump lose to Joe Biden, but he also became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, although he was acquitted in both cases. Trump's presidency featured numerous scandals, and that hasn't stopped since he lost to Biden.

In the aftermath of the 2020 Election, there was the infamous Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that featured Trump supporters entering the building, some violently, in an attempt to keep him in power. There have been ongoing investigations into what role Trump played in those efforts as he continues to deny he actually lost.

Furthermore, Trump has been under fire in a classified documents scandal, with the FBI raiding his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida in 2022, which led to Trump's arrest in June 2023.

Donald Trump is indicted multiple times, convicted of felonies

Trump become the first ex-president to be indicted with a New York grand jury voting to indict him for his role in a hush money payment case involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

The case went to trial, and Trump was convicted of all 34 counts for improper use of campaign funds, something that rarely results in more than a fine. Sentencing was delayed until after the 2024 election, and with Trump winning now, he is not expected to receive jail time, and if he does, it will certainly be appealed in a process that will probably take years.

Trump's supporters contended that this is all political theater trying to prevent Trump from winning the presidential election and now possibly an attempt to prevent him from his duties when he takes office again.

In June 2023, Trump was indicted in Florida for mishandling of classified documents. On Aug. 1, 2023, Trump was indicted once again, this time by a grand jury in Washington, D.C., led by special prosecutor Jack Smith. Both cases have now been dropped after Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

On Aug. 25, 2023, Trump was indicted a third time in Georgia on charges that he worked to overturn the election results there in 2020.

Assassination attempts on Donald Trump during 3rd presidential campaign

In November 2022, Trump announced he was once again running for president. Despite the criminal cases and the backlash from the Jan. 6 incident, he easily won the GOP nomination.

In July 2024, Trump was at a rally in Pennsylvania when a man on a roof of a nearby building took eight shots at him with an assault rifle before Secret Service shot and killed the potential assassin. One bullet pierced Trump's right ear but missed his skull.

Secret Service jumped in to protect Trump, but he managed to get back up, pump his fist, and yell “fight, fight, fight!” before they rushed him off stage and to his vehicle. Unfortunately, three people in the crowd were shot, including one that died.

In September 2024, another man had an assault rifle with him at a Florida golf course that Trump was playing golf. Secret Service spotted him and chased him off before police eventually found and arrested him.

Donald Trump wins second presidential term

Trump originally was running against Biden, who was running for re-election but dropped out in July 2024 after a poor debate against Trump raised health and age concerns. Biden supported Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democrat nominee. Harris became the nominee but did not go through the normal primary process.

Trump easily won the election, claiming 312 electoral college votes, including all seven “swing” states and the popular vote by more than 2 million votes. The Republicans also won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, although by narrow margins.

After Trump won the election, judges threw out his felony conviction and the other cases pending against him. Any conviction of Trump now that he's president will have to come through the impeachment process. Due to extreme cold in Washington, D.C., Trump's inauguration was moved indoors to the Capitol building on Jan. 20, 2025, which happened without incident.

As a businessman and politician, Trump has certainly emerged as one of the most polarizing figures in America. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Donald Trump’s net worth in 2025?