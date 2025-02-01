Freddie Freeman’s net worth in 2025 is $80 million. Freeman is an All-Star first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Freeman is a two-time World Series champion, a World Series MVP, an eight-time All-Star and an MVP. After Freeman hit an iconic home run in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series, here's a closer look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth in 2025.

What is Freddie Freeman’s net worth in 2025?: $80 million (estimate)

Freddie Freeman’s net worth in 2025 is $80 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Freeman was born in Fountain Valley, Calif. His interest in baseball started when he was only 6 years old by playing Little League.

Freeman attended El Modena High School, where he emerged to become one of the top prospects. Freeman was named 2007 Player of the Year by Orange County Register after his senior year. He batted .417, five home runs, 21 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases to end his high school career.

Freddie Freeman is drafted by the Braves

After a solid high school showing, Freeman accepted a college scholarship from Cal State Fullerton after signing a letter of intent. However, the Atlanta Braves drafted Freeman with the 78th overall pick and convinced Freeman to turn pro instead by giving him a signing bonus worth $409,500.

Freeman’s suited up for the first time with the Braves in the 2010 season. He posted a batting average of .167, one home run, and one RBI in just 20 games.

Given that he didn’t play enough games in his first season, Freeman was still considered a rookie the following year. He played more games this time around and was more productive.

Freeman finished the 2011 season with a batting average of .282, 21 home runs, 76 RBIs, and four stolen bases in 157 games. Because of his improved production, Freeman finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Freeman’s breakout season came in 2013. He batted .319, tallied 23 home runs and 109 RBIs where he was made his first All-Star team. Furthermore, he also finished fifth in the NL MVP race. Although Freeman suffered an injury before the All-Star Game and didn’t see action, he still made by history by garnering a historic total of 19.7 million votes.

Freddie Freeman signs big contract extension with the Braves

After an All-Star year, the Braves were convinced that Freeman was the franchise cornerstone. Because of this, Freeman agreed to a lucrative extension, which is an eight-year, $135 million deal that also included a $2,875,000 signing bonus.

Braves general manager Frank Wren said “Freddie has established himself as one of the best young talents in the game. We are excited to sign one of our own homegrown players to a contract that will keep him in a Braves uniform for the next eight seasons.”

After signing a lucrative deal, Freeman has made sure that he was worth the money. He went on to garner four more All-Star appearances for Atlanta.

Moreover, he has won the Gold Glove Award in the 2018 season and to go alongside three Silver Slugger Awards. Freeman also won NL MVP in the 2020 season. In that same year, he was also awarded the NL Hank Aaron Award and made the All-MLB First Team for the first time.

But to top it all, Freeman also took the Braves to a championship the following year, which gave him his first World Series title. For his fine performance in the postseason, where he tallied a batting average of .304, five home runs, and 11 RBIs in 16 games, Freeman was awarded the Babe Ruth Award, which was the first of his career.

By winning a championship, sources have said that each World Series winner receives $400,000 in addition to a championship ring that’s worth $20,000.

Freddie Freeman signs with the Dodgers

After leading the Braves to a title, Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for six years and $162 million. For Freeman, it was a chance to return to his roots in Southern California.

Thus far, Freeman has rewarded the Dodgers' investment in him. He was an NL All-Star all three seasons. The Dodgers won 98 or more games each season and NL West titles and of course the 2024 World Series.

However, burglars ransacked Freeman's home in August 2023.

In 2024, Freeman battled through several injuries as the Dodgers had the best record in MLB, including a sprained ankle he sustained in September. Freeman still returned for the playoffs as the Dodgers won the NLDS over the San Diego Padres and then returned to the World Series after eliminating the New York Mets to take on Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.

In Game 1 of the World Series, Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam off Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes. It was just the third walk-off HR in World Series history when the batter's team was trailing.

The Dodgers went on to win the World Series in five games. Freeman batted .300/.364/1.000 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in the series to easily earn World Series MVP. He homered in the first four games of the series to give him home runs in a record six-straight World Series games dating back to the 2021 World Series with the Braves.

After the season, Freeman had surgery on his right ankle. He is expected to be ready to play at some point in spring training.

Freddie Freeman's endorsement deals

Freeman has had a great career as a baseball player and has earned a lot of money from his Braves’ and Dodgers' paychecks. Due to his influence in baseball, Freeman also endorses certain brands such as Marucci, MasterCard, Under Armour, Essential Water, Titleist, and T-Mobile. Freeman also married Chelsea Freeman in 2014.

But nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Freddie Freeman’s net worth in 2025?