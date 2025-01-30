Jackie Chan's net worth in 2025 is $400 million. Chan is a popular actor who has starred in numerous films such as Rush Hour, Police Story, Who Am I?, Kung Fu Panda, The Karate Kid, and many more.

He is a Weibo Movie Award winner, a Hong Kong Film Award winner, a Guiness World Record Award winner, and a honorary Oscar Award winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Jackie Chan's net worth in 2025.

What is Jackie Chan's net worth in 2025?: $400 million (estimate)

Jackie Chan's net worth in 2025 is $400 million. This is according to reputable sites such as Celebrity Net worth. No wonder he was looking to upgrade from his mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jackie Chan was born on April 7, 1954, in Victoria Peak, Hong Kong. As a child, Chan was already exposed to acting. In fact, not even reaching 10, Chan already appeared in films Big and Little Wong Tin Bar and The Story of Ching Hsien-Lien.

Chan studied at China Drama Academy, where he honed his acting skills and acrobatics. Afterwards, Chan eventually attended Dickinson College after his family moved to Canberra, Australia. However, he eventually dropped out to pursue an acting career. It's worth nothing that Chan also worked as a construction worker around this time.

Jackie Chan's early acting career

Chan started his acting career by serving as an extra for various Cantonese films. These include Huang jiang nu xia, The Blade Spares None, The Angry River, Hei dian, Brutal Boxer, Mai fu, Fist of Fury and many more. In Fist of Fury, although Chan only acted on an uncredited role, this allowed him the opportunity to work alongside world-famous martial artist Bruce Lee.

In 1973, Chan landed a credited role in Not Scared to Die, Rumble in Hong Kong, Fist to Fist, Shaolin Wooden Men, To Kill With Intrigue, Half a Loaf of Kung Fu, and Magnificent Bodyguards.

Jackie Chan hitting it big with The Drunken Master

In 1978, Chan starred as Wong Fei-Hung in The Drunken Master. The Drunken Master was well-received by audiences. In fact, the film would eventually be re-released as The Legend of the Drunken Master in the US. The Legend of the Drunken Master would go on to gross $11.6 million around the world.

Chan's remarkable performance in The Drunken Master would catapult Chan into a mega action star in Hong Kong's film scene. He landed roles in the Police Story movie series, the Supercop film series, Armour of God, City Hunter, and Crime Story. In Police Story 3, Chan starred alongside Oscar Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh.

Jackie Chan's breakthrough in U.S. Film

After a failed attempt of breaking into the U.S. film market with an appearance at Battle Creek Brawl, Chan was more successful in 1994 when he appeared in Rumble in the Bronx.

Rumble in the Bronx would go on to gross $32.4 million worldwide. For starring as Keung, the Hong Kong star actor was paid $4 million.

Jackie Chan's rising success in the U.S.

After a solid performance in Rumble in the Bronx, Chan continued to land starring roles for films such as Mr. Nice Guy, The Accidental Spy, Shanghai Noon, Around the World in 80 Days, and etc.

In Shanghai Noon, Chan acted alongside Owen Wilson. For the role of Chon Wang, the Hong Kong sensation was paid $5 million. Chan eventually reprised the role of Chon Wang in Shanghai Knights. The pair of movies would gross $187 million worldwide.

On the other hand, Chan also made big money from the movie Around the World in 80 Days. Unfortunately, the film only grossed $72 million against a $110 million budget. But for starring in the film, Chan still enjoyed a $20 million paycheck.

Jackie Chan's success in Rush Hour

But among his films in the U.S., Chan enjoyed plenty of success with Rush Hour along with co-star Chris Tucker. In total, the Rush Hour movie franchise grossed $850 million worldwide. Furthermore, Chan also enjoyed a $15 million payday apiece for Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3.

Jackie Chan's return to Hong Kong

Although Chan found plenty of success in Hollywood, he never forgot about his roots. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Hollywood action star returned to the Hong Kong film industry.

During his return, Chan made waves by starring in a string of action movies such as Shinjuku Incident, The Myth, The Twins Effect movie series, Shaolin, Chinese Zodiac, and 1911.

Jackie Chan's other successful films in Hollywood

Chan has carved out a successful movie career worldwide. Apart from Rush Hour, some of his other hit Hollywood films include The Karate Kid, the Kung Fu Panda movie series, The Forbidden Kingdom, and many more.

For The Karate Kid, Chan received $15 million, as per Sportskeeda. Chan will be reprising his role in the upcoming addition to The Karate Kid franchise.

Jackie Chan's endorsement and business ventures

Given Chan's stardom, it isn't surprising that major brands have decided to partner with the Hong Kong actor. Some of these major brands include Mitsubishi, Canon, Pepsi, and etc.

With plenty of earnings stemming from a lucrative career in movies, Chan has been wise with his money by making smart business moves. The honorary Oscar Award-winner served as the founder of production company JCE Movies Limited.

In addition to this, he also founded his theater firm Jackie Chan Cinema. Apart from being involved in the entertainment industry, Chan also launched his restaurant chain called Jackie's Kitchen.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jackie Chan's net worth in 2025?