What do we make of Justin Herbert? That's the question that's been in everyone's minds over the last few years, especially Chargers fans.

On paper, Herbert should be the perfect modern-era quarterback. At 6-foot-6 and around 240 pounds, he has the build of the prototypical quarterback. He's got an arm that can make all kinds of throws, the body to hold up against the pass-rushers of today, and he's even got some mobility to not only move out the pocket, but even make plays as a runner.

These talents show up big time in the regular season. Through six seasons, the Chargers quarterback has thrown for 24,820 yards, completing around 66% of his passes and throwing 163 touchdowns. He's a two-time Pro Bowler who's been excellent in the regular season.

Stars are not made in the regular season, though. They're made in the postseason, and Herbert has historically struggled when the playoffs hit. While he's only been in two games, his first two games have been so disastrous that he's already earned a reputation as a playoff choker.

In his first playoff game, Herbert had a solid game, but he was part of the Chargers' 27-point collapse to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. Last season, Herbert had a disastrous game, throwing four interceptions en route to a loss to the Houston Texans.

This year's playoffs should have been Herbert's opportunity to break the stigma surrounding him. Instead, his performance against the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round only serves to add more questions around him. Herbert's inability to elevate the Chargers in the postseason calls into question his future with the team.

Herbert's playoff duds becoming a problem

Let's get one thing out of the way first: yes, the Chargers' offensive line was atrocious. If Herbert was not running for his life, he was getting blown up by a Patriots defender with a free lane. Having a bad offensive line is a hindrance for most teams, and allowing six sacks usually isn't a good indicator that you're going to win.

That being said, Herbert wasn't the only quarterback who faced adversity in the pocket. The Chargers' pass rush was able to get to Maye in the same way, notching five sacks on the Patriots quarterback. Maye even threw an interception in the game and fumbled a ball.

What was the difference, then? Well, Maye made plays when it mattered the most. When the Chargers weren't able to get to him, Maye made great throws to his players. Even under pressure, Maye was able to bob and weave in the pocket to make plays.

Herbert, on the other hand, looked rattled during the game. When the pocket collapsed, Herbert's first instinct was to run the ball instead of looking downfield. When he did attempt those outside-the-pocket throws, the Chargers QB missed his open receivers by a mile.

Good quarterbacks fold under good defense. Great quarterbacks find a way to overcome that defense. For years now, Herbert has been placed in conversations with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson. However, what separates the Chargers QB from the Big 4 is that in the postseason, all four QBs find a different gear.

Mahomes has made a living being the ultimate playoff performer, no matter how “bad” his regular season is. Burrow was in a similar situation to Herbert in 2022 against the Tennessee Titans, but he overcame a nine-sack game from the Titans to will the Bengals to victory. Allen may not have the playoff wins, but he's always been a great quarterback in the playoffs.

It's not a stretch to say that Herbert's next playoff appearance may make or break his time with the Chargers. He's a good quarterback, no doubt about it. However, he hasn't shown the ability to elevate his team to the next level. If Herbert has a pedestrian game or worse, it might be time to talk about his future with the Chargers.

Herbert has four more years in his contract, but he does have an opt-out clause in 2029. Will the Chargers actually trade their quarterback after another playoff disappointment? It's possible, but finding a quarterback who's better than Herbert (or at least on the same level as him) is going to be tough.

Herbert will get another crack next season, hopefully with a healthier offensive line. Let's hope that the Chargers' offensive line troubles was really the reason for his dismal performance this time around. Because if it isn't, and Herbert really just isn't cut out for the postseason… there will be some uncomfortable conversations to be had about the Chargers quarterback.