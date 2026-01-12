On Sunday, the New England Patriots came out on top against the LA Chargers 16-3 in the AFC Wild Card game. As a result, they are headed to the Divisional Round on Jan. 18.

Afterward, defensive tackle Milton Williams, whose game-stealing sack stole the show, described the mentality it took to get the Patriots back to prominence, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Essentially, Williams credited the organization for building the roster of “dogs” that helped turn the tide; additionally, adapting well to the collective playing style permitted by head coach Mike Vrabel.

“Each time, it seemed, it was someone else making the play, which was, again, a sign of how many guys the Patriots were right on in March and April and of their collective play style,” Breer wrote.

“That play style, Vrabel himself would say, wasn’t something coached into these guys.”

“More so, it was what he and his team were looking for.”

“Heart—[the 2025 additions] got heart,” Williams told me. “They went and got some dogs. Everybody they brought in, some f—ing dogs. And you see that.”

The Patriots are waiting in the wings for the winner of the Houston Texans/Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card game on Monday. This year, Williams is averaging 3.5 assists per game.

Mike Vibrel's vision for the Patriots came to life

In March 2025, Williams joined the Patriots from the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed a $104 million contract.

During the last offseason, the Patriots bolstered their roster by making some notable moves in trades and draft picks. Additionally, they added corner Carlton Davis III, linebackers Robert Spillane/Harold Landry II, tackle Morgan Moses, and receiver Stefon Diggs.

Plus, they added critical draft picks in OT Will Campbell, RB TreVeyon Henderson, guard Jared Wilson, and safety Craig Woodson.