Jayson Tatum's net worth in 2025 is $80 million. Tatum is a star forward for the Boston Celtics and just helped lead them to the 2023-24 NBA title. He is a six-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, and he has also won an Olympic gold medal while playing for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Celtics rewarded Tatum in July 2024 by signing him to the largest contract in NBA history. It is a five-year, $315 million contract. Here is a look at Jayson Tatum’s net worth in 2025.

What is Jayson Tatum’s net worth in 2025?: $80 million (estimate)

Jayson Tatum’s net worth in 2025 is $80 million. This is according to sources such as Celebrity Net Worth. With this kind of wealth, you would think Tatum would have more cars in his collection. But Tatum certainly can afford to spend $4 million on a house.

Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr. was born in St. Louis, Mo., on March 3, 1998. He is the son of Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole. His father played basketball at Saint Louis University.

Jayson Tatum is the godson of former NBA player Larry Hughes, former high school and college teammate of his father. He is also the cousin of former NBA player and current Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.

Tatum went to Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Before his senior year, Jayson Tatum verbally committed to Duke University, choosing the Blue Devils over North Carolina and Kentucky.

Tatum was then chosen to participate in the 2016 McDonald’s All-American Game, where he won the skills competition and led the East team with 18 points. Tatum also played in the Jordan Brand Classic, leading his squad to victory. Jayson Tatum was named the 2016 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Jayson Tatum's college career

Coming out of high school, Jayson Tatum was rated as a five-star recruit and was considered one of the best prospects of the 2016 class. However, he missed the first eight games of the 2016-17 season due to a foot injury. He made his Duke Blue Devils debut on Dec. 3, 2016, and scored 10 points in a 94-55 win over Maine.

Duke entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed. They defeated Troy University in the first round but suffered an early exit after falling to South Carolina in the second round. In the 29 games he played for Duke, Tatum averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

He then decided to join the 2017 NBA Draft as a one-and-done prospect. This added to Jayson Tatum's net worth in 2023.

Jayson Tatum is drafted by the Celtics

In the 2017 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics selected Tatum with the third overall pick. He signed his rookie contract worth $30 million for four years.

Tatum averaged 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and a steal a game during his rookie year. He was also named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

In his sophomore year, Jayson Tatum won the Skill Challenge competition during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The following year, he was named an NBA All-Star for the first time.

He averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game that season en route to being named to the All-NBA Third Team.

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time. Unfortunately, they fell to the Miami Heat in six games.

Jayson Tatum's first big contract

On Nov. 22, 2020, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics agreed to a rookie maximum contract extension worth $163 million over five years, with a max value of $195 million on the deal.

During the 2020-2021 NBA season, Jayson Tatum made his second-consecutive NBA All-Star selection. Despite averaging 26.4 points and 7.4 assists per game during the season, Boston only finished as the No. 7 seed as they qualified for the play-in tournament.

However, the Celtics fell in five games in their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, Jayson Tatum set a franchise record for most points scored in a three-game span in the playoffs with 122 points.

Jayson Tatum All-NBA First-Teamer

In the 2021-2022 NBA season, Jayson Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists en route to being named to his first All-NBA First-Team selection. He also led the Boston Celtics to the No. 2 seed, finishing with a record of 51-31.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics got off to a good start by sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. They then went through two grueling series matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, respectively, as both series went to 7 games.

With their Eastern Conference win, the Celtics made it back to the NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum won the Larry Bird Trophy as the inaugural Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

Unfortunately, the Celtics fell short against the Warriors, losing the NBA Finals in six games. In 2022-23, Boston was out for revenge but fell to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. He also made history in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game by scoring a record 55 points and won the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

For the 2023-24 season, Tatum led the Celtics in points and rebounds. The Celtics had the best record in the NBA and went on one of the most dominant runs through the NBA Playoffs in league history.

The C's knocked out the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers to return to the NBA Finals, this time against the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics raced out to a 3-0 series lead and finished off the Mavs in Game 5. Tatum led Boston in points (22.2 per game), rebounds (7.8) and assists (7.2) in the series.

Tatum’s brand has been rapidly skyrocketing as he cements himself as one of the best players in the NBA today and that should only improve with winning the title. He has endorsement deals with brands such as NBA 2K, Subway, Gatorade, and Jordan. Tatum's first Jordan Brand signature shoe launched right before the 2023 playoffs.

Was Jayson Tatum's net worth in 2025 a surprise?