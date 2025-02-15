Jon Jones' net worth in 2025 is $3 million. Jon “Bones” Jones is considered one of the best pound-for-pound UFC fighters ever. Jones holds many UFC records in his career and made a splash at UFC 285 with a big win over Ciryl Gane after making the move to heavyweight.

Then after time off because of a torn pectoral, Jones defended his heavyweight title with a win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024. Here is a look at Jon Jones’ net worth in 2025.

What is Jon Jones’ net worth in 2025?: $3 million (estimate)

Jon Jones’ net worth in 2025 is reportedly $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Of course, nearly all of Jones' income has come from his time inside of the octagon. Jones became the youngest UFC Champion ever back 2011 at UFC 128, and he is still a champion in 2024 at age 37.

Jones has been in the top MMA promotion for nearly the entirety of his career, and he has been one of the biggest draws in the UFC nearly that whole time. Obviously, he has made a lot of money along the way.

However, it is safe to say a number of run-ins with the law and plenty of suspensions that have led to time away from MMA have prevented him from becoming as wealthy as he could have become, especially because Jones could be considered a “brand risk,” and therefore, hasn't received the sponsorships that he had the potential to secure.

Jon Jones' early life

Born in Rochester, New York, Jones comes from an athletic family. He has two brothers who played for the NFL. His older brother, Arthur, was a defensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Redskins. His younger brother, Chandler, was an outside linebacker for the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jon Jones was a state champion in wrestling during his high school years at Union-Endicott High School. He also played football as a defensive lineman. His football coach nicknamed him “Bones” due to his slight frame.

He won a national JUCO championship with Iowa Central Community College before transferring to Morrisville State College to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. However, he eventually dropped out to start his MMA career.

Jon Jones' professional debut

Jones made his professional debut in April 2008. Before signing with UFC, he held a record of 6-0 in three months. His last pre-UFC match was against Moyses Gabin for the USKBA Light Heavyweight Championship. Jones won the fight via TKO in the 2nd round.

He then signed with UFC and debuted at UFC 87 against Andre Gusmão. Jones won via unanimous decision. Jones secured a new four-fight contract with the UFC after his third straight win in the UFC.

On December 5, 2009, Jones fought Matt Hamill at The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale. He dominated Hamill as he dislocated his shoulder after a takedown and unleashed a fury of strikes. Unfortunately, Jones was disqualified for the use of illegal elbows.

This marked the first loss in Jones’ UFC career. President Dana White criticized the decision of the referee to count it as a loss on Jones’ record and claimed that it should have been marked as no contest.

Jones then faced Ryan Bader on February 5, 2011, at UFC 126. Jones won the fight via a guillotine choke submission in the 2nd round as he gave Bader his first professional loss.

He was then chosen as the replacement for title contender Rashad Evans in his scheduled bout with Light Heavyweight Champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Jon Jones becomes a champion

Rua and Jones faced off on March 19, 2011, at UFC 128. Jones emerged victorious as he won via TKO in the 3rd round, making him the youngest UFC champion ever.

Jones’ first title defense was against Rashad Evans, but he had to pull out due to a hand injury. He then made his first title defense against Quinton Jackson at UFC 135. He defeated Jackson via submission in the 4th round as he became the first UFC fighter to submit Jackson.

One of Jon Jones’ most memorable fights was against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. It was a back-and-forth fight, but Jones prevailed via unanimous decision. Both fighters were sent to the hospital after the fight as they suffered lacerations and facial swellings, and the bout will forever be remembered as one of the best fights in UFC history.

The match earned both fighters the Fight of the Night award and had numerous positive responses. On March 8, 2020, it was announced that the fight would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing.

Jon Jones out-of-octagon issues

Following his successful title defense against Daniel Cormier at UFC 182, the UFC revealed that he had tested positive for cocaine. He then checked himself into a rehab center following the reveal.

On April 28, 2015, Jones was stripped of the belt and was suspended by the UFC after a hit-and-run incident where he hit a pregnant woman and then fled the scene on foot. He was eventually reinstated to the active UFC roster on October 23, 2015.

Jones suffered two more suspensions due to possible doping violations.

On December 29, 2018, Jones returned at UFC 232 in a rematch against Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Jones defeated Gustafsson in the 3rd round via TKO to reclaim the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

He successfully defended his title against Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes.

In May 2020, Jones vacated his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship after a conflict with UFC President Dana White. It's reported that Jones was looking for a Deontay Wilder-like payout of around $25 million to $30 million in a possible fight against Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones moves to heavyweight

Jones then expressed his desire to move up to the heavyweight division after he let go of his UFC Light Heavyweight title. Jones made his Heavyweight debut on March 4 against Ciryl Gane, which gave him a nice payday after a big victory. Then he followed that up in November with a TKO of Stipe Miocic in the third round.

Jon Jones has made some good money throughout his career, with MMA Salaries noting over $15 million in fight earnings before the fight against Gane. Aside from his fight earnings, Jones became the first MMA fighter sponsored by Nike on an international level, and the first fighter to have a shoe line and be represented by Gatorade and MuscleTech.

On December 16, 2014, Jones announced that he signed a sponsorship deal with Reebok after ending his Nike deal. However, following his involvement in the hit-and-run incident, Reebok and MuscleTech pulled out of their deal with Jones.

Despite being one of the most dominant MMA fighters, Jones has been in several legal controversies such as the hit-and-run case, domestic violence, and DUI arrests, as well as multiple failed drug tests. It has certainly been a roller-coaster ride of a career.

So was Jon Jones' net worth in 2025 a surprise?