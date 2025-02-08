Lamar Jackson's net worth in 2025 is $40 million. Jackson is the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens who won his second NFL MVP in the 2023 season and nearly won a third in 2024. Lamar Jackson signed a contract extension with the Ravens that will help grow his net worth immensely.

Jackson's extension was reportedly for five years and $260 million. Here is a closer look at Lamar Jackson’s net worth in 2025 after the Ravens were eliminated from the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

What is Lamar Jackson’s net worth in 2025?: $40 million (estimate)

Lamar Jackson's net worth in 2025 is around $40 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Lamar Jackson was born on Jan. 7, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Fla. He attended Boynton Beach High School.

During his two-year stay there, Jackson led the high school team to a 21-4 overall record. He accumulated totals of 2,263 passing yards and 1,624 rushing yards to go alongside with 53 touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson's college career

After a promising high school career, Jackson was considered a three-star prospect by ESPN. The quarterback received a lot of offers from various college football programs.

Jackson was approached by schools such as Syracuse, Florida, Utah State, West Virginia, Clemson, Florida State, Akron, Auburn, Marshall, Georgia, and many others. Among his offers, Jackson only visited Mississippi State, Florida, Nebraska, and Louisville, which he opted to commit to in the end.

Jackson played three years for the Louisville Cardinals. Overall, he completed 619 of his 1,086 pass attempts for 9,043 yards while also rushing for 4,132 yards. Jackson registered 69 passing touchdowns and a whopping 50 rushing scores.

For the Cardinals, Jackson increased his hardware collection by taking home the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, and the coveted Heisman Trophy. Furthermore, Jackson was named AP College Football Player of the Year and took All-American honors.

Lamar Jackson is drafted by the Ravens

After honing his skills in college, Jackson would go on to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Louisville quarterback was selected in the first round with the 32nd overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

Shortly after, Jackson inked a four-year rookie contract with the Ravens. The deal was worth $9.47 million, which included a $4.97 million signing bonus.

In Jackson’s rookie season, he played in 16 games. The Ravens quarterback tallied six touchdowns while completing 99 of his 170 pass attempts.

Jackson also had a passer rating of 84.5. In the process, the Ravens rookie also became the youngest starting quarterback in NFL playoff history.

Lamar Jackson wins first NFL MVP

However, Jackson’s breakout year came in his sophomore season. In the 2019 season, Jackson completed 265 of his pass attempts for 66 percent.

At the same time, he also tallied a career-high 36 passing touchdowns, which led the NFL. Moreover, Jackson also broke a string of NFL records, including most rushing yards by a quarterback in one season, most rushing attempts by a quarterback in a single season, and most games with a perfect passer rating in the same season.

For a spectacular 2019 season, Jackson earned a First-Team All-Pro selection. Furthermore, he also earned his first appearance in the Pro Bowl. But more importantly.

Jackson was named NFL MVP. By winning the MVP during only his sophomore season at 22 years and 356 days old, Jackson became the third-youngest player to be awarded as such.

Lamar Jackson was initially unable to replicate that magical 2019 season, with injuries derailing his 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Ahead of the 2022 season, Jackson rejected a contract extension offer by the Ravens with the hopes of getting a better deal worth at least $230 million elsewhere after Deshaun Watson got that number in guaranteed money from the Cleveland Browns.

According to sources, the Ravens originally offered the star quarterback a six-year, $133 million deal. To prove he was worth much more, Jackson completed 203 of 326 pass attempts and tallied 17 passing touchdowns. Jackson also produced a quarterback rating of 91.1, but again, injuries limited his season.

Lamar Jackson signs first big contract extension

After signing the extension in the 2023 offseason, Jackson had his best season since his MVP campaign. He had a career-high 3,678 yards passing with a completion percentage of 67.2.

Jackson was named First Team All-Pro and won his second MVP after leading the Ravens to a 13-4 record and a first-round bye in the NFL Playoffs. The Ravens routed the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs before losing 17-10 to the eventual Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

In 2024, Jackson had career-highs of 4,172 yards passing and 41 touchdowns and had just four interceptions as he led the Ravens to a 12-5 record and the third seed in the 2025 NFL Playoffs. He also was named to his fourth Pro Bowl and surpassed Michael Vick as the all-time leading rusher for quarterbacks on Christmas Day.

In the playoffs, the Ravens knocked off their division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 in the first round. However, the third-seeded Ravens lost to the second-seeded Buffalo Bills in the second round, 27-25. Jackson led a dramatic touchdown drive in the final minutes, but tight end Mark Andrews dropped a potential game-tying two-point conversion pass.

Following the season, Jackson was named First Team All-Pro at quarterback but finished second to the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen for MVP. In one of the closer votes, Allen edged Jackson, 27-23. Jackson would have been just the seventh NFL player to win three MVPs. Only Peyton Manning (five) and Aaron Rodgers (four) have won more than three.

Lamar Jackson's endorsement income

With this new contract, it remains to be seen just how much of that will affect his net worth in 2025 with $185 million of it guaranteed over the five years of the deal. There is much speculation about how the drawn-out negotiations could have been affecting potential endorsement deals.

For such a high-profile player, Jackson doesn't have many notable endorsements. He signed a deal with Oakley in 2020 and also has a NFL Pro Era VR deal, but he doesn't have a major shoe deal.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Lamar Jackson’s net worth in 2025?