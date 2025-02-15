Simu Liu's net worth in 2025 is $4 million. Liu is a popular actor who has starred in productions such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, television series Kim's Convenience, Taken, Barbie, and many more.

He is a People's Choice Awards winner, a Gold List winner, a Critics Choice Super Awards nominee, and an MTV Movie Award nominee. Let's take a closer look at Simu Liu's net worth in 2025.

What is Simu Liu's net worth in 2025?: $4 million (estimate)

Simu Liu's net worth in 2025 is $4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. Despite his rather modest net worth for an actor with a leading role in a hit MCU movie, that didn't stop Liu from purchasing a $5 million mansion in 2021.

Simu Liu was born on April 19, 1989, in Harbin, China. Although he was born in China, Liu and his family eventually migrated to Canada. Liu studied in University of Toronto Schools. After completing his secondary education, Liu attended the University of Western Ontario, where he was part of the Ivey Business School program and took up a degree in business administration.

After graduating with a business degree, Liu entered the workforce by serving as an accountant for Deloitte. Deloitte is a firm that offers financial advice related to risks, tax, and consulting.

Liu would work there for around nine months. Working as an account for Deloitte pays around $67,296 on an annual basis. However, Liu would eventually be fired from Deloitte, which paved the way for an acting career.

Simu Liu's early acting roles

Liu made his onscreen debut in 2012 in a minor role in the television series Nikita. Furthermore, he started to garner more television roles, including Omega, Played, Out with Dad, Warehouse 13, Make It Pop, Beauty and the Beast, Blood and Water, Air Crash Investigation, Orphan Black, Taken, and many more.

For Air Crash Investigation, Liu claimed in a Facebook comment on a private group from his official page that he was paid $850 per day he was on set. Originally paid to have five lines at most, the Air Crash Investigation actor received another $600 more.

In 2013, Liu made his big-screen debut in the film called Kung Fu Cops. He would go on to appear in other movies such as Bike Cop: Begins, Antisocial 2, and Women is Losers.

Simu Liu lands breakthrough role in Kim's Convenience

Portraying Jung in the family series called Kim's Convenience, Liu certainly turned some heads. Liu would appear in 65 episodes for the hit CBC series. But despite the television series' success that ran for five seasons, Kim's Convenience producers decided to pull the plug before a sixth season.

Moreover, Liu wasn't quite happy with the producers of the show. On top of missed opportunities in helping Asian representation, the Canadian-Chinese actor and the cast were only paid at least $3,431.25 on a weekly basis.

Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi

After a notable performance for Kim's Convenience, Liu landed a major role for MCU's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a huge success, and Shang-Chi received good scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

It grossed $432 million around the world. For making Shang-Chi come to life, rumor has it that Liu was paid $6 million. It also looks like Liu will be starring in a Shang-Chi 2.

For his efforts, Liu received a Game Changer Award at the Hollywood Critics Association, a People's Choice Award for Favorite Action Movie Star, and a Critics Choice Super Award nomination for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie.

Simu Liu lands a role in Barbie

In 2023, Liu made an appearance in the much-awaited live-action film of Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The People's Choice Award winner portrayed one of the Kens in the movie.

Barbie broke the box office after raking in over $382 million. For portraying Ken, Liu received $2 million.

Liu remained busy in 2024, appearing in several films, including Arthur the King, Atlas, and Jackpot! He also has upcoming roles in Last Breath and a Shang-Chi sequel. He also will be in the TV series Copenhagen and Seven Wonders.

Simu Liu models for old stock photos that went viral

Before hitting it big with Shang-Chi, Liu once worked as a model for stock photos. The Shang-Chi star was only paid $120 and signed away all the rights to the photos.

During that time, Liu confessed that he was facing credit card debt. Unfortunately, those photos are still available online. In fact, some of these photos are also found in various company and brand advertisements.

Simu Liu releases We Were Dreamers

While Liu has established himself as a rising actor, he still managed to find the time to become an author.

Published in 2022, in his book, We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, Liu opened up to the public about his journey from facing childhood traumas growing up, dealing with cultural stereotypes, and following your dream before he landed the biggest acting role of his life.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Simu Liu's net worth in 2025?