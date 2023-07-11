Simu Liu made a name for himself in Hollywood after portraying Shang-chi in MCU's Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He is a Hollywood Critics Association Award winner and a Canadian Screen Awards nominee. With Liu's rise to prominence, have you ever wondered how an actor like him lives?

This article features Simu Liu's $5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.

Liu broke out in 2021 after starring in MCU's Shang-chi. That same year, Liu rewarded himself for Shang-chi's success by purchasing a home in Hollywood Hills fit for a Marvel superhero. The property purchase cost Liu $5 million.

Here are some photos of Simu Liu's $5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1974, the Hollywood Hills mansion was reconstructed in 2016. Liu's property sits on 0.3 acres of land. The home encompasses 4,769 square feet of living space and includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Liu's Hollywood Hills estate has a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a spacious living room, a sizable dining area, a family room and a master bedroom that features a walk-in closet and a sleek bathroom.

Although the indoors are nicely designed, there's also a lot to love about the property's outdoors. The backyard features a mini swimming pool with spa, an outdoor patio with a fireplace and plenty of outdoor lounge areas. Moreover, the outdoors also include plenty of trees surrounding the property.

As a result, Liu shouldn't have problems getting some fresh Southern California air. With the home's amenities, it's easy to see why Liu picked up the Hollywood Hills estate. It seems like a great place to rest away from the grueling demands of Hollywood life.

Ever since starring in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it's safe to say that Liu has established himself as one of the rising stars of Hollywood. As a result, there's no question that he can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. Liu has a net worth of around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With Liu's increased popularity, he is set to earn much more with future projects in store.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Simu Liu's $5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.