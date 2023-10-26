TikTok star Matt Rife now has a Netflix special which will premiere on Nov. 15, Deadline reported.

He has 16.7 million followers and more than 5 billion views on TikTok.

Netflix recently released the trailer for the comedian's special, Natural Selection, on its YouTube channel.



Rife most recently went on his ProbleMATTic World Tour, which sold 600,000 tickets in 48 hours. The trailer for the tour featured celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Before that, he self-produced two specials Only Fans and Matthew Steven Rife. Only Fans is on YouTube which now has 9.8 million views. His second special, also on the video platform, was taped in Austin, Texas.

Natural Selection was filmed on Sept. 22 and 23 at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington D.C. Netflix put up Rife's billboard outside L.A.'s The Laugh Factory to celebrate his birthday that week.

Matt Rife's Natural Selection: 12 years in the making

This special has been 12 years in the making for Rife, who gained popularity on TikTok during the pandemic. He and comic friend Paul Elia launched Lowkey Outside, a twice-a-month comedy show done in a socially distanced style.

Lowkey Outside was a spinoff from a show the two had at The Comedy Store before 2020.

Rife told the entertainment site that “the idea and route of traditional success in comedy doesn't really exist anymore.”

He continued, “It’s so much fewer and far further between now. You’d get a late night show for five minutes, and then you’d do Montreal, and then you’d get a TV series, and then Netflix or Comedy Central picks you up for a full special. That really doesn’t happen now. The entertainment industry has gotten so lazy via social media, and social media does provide everybody kind of an opportunity to get seen and build an audience.”

Speaking about his Netflix special, he said, “The first half of it is so silly and ridiculous and fun, and the second half is some stuff I actually got to pour some thought into, which, if you’ve watched either of my previous specials, I kind of like to end the last of it with something people can think about, and put some thought behind, and give some real perspective on something I genuinely am passionate about, as well as making it funny with a fun story.”

“I’d say it’s my most fun hour yet. I think people are really going to like it. There’s something in there for everybody,” Rife concluded.